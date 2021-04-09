When Rite foods, Bigi drinks, toasted Nollywood at ‘Prophetess’ premiere

The Bigi brand, produced by Rite Foods Limited, a leading foods and beverages company, has sponsored ‘The Prophetess’ movie premiere for a select audience of movie lovers across Nigeria.

The movie which has attributes for uniting the nation, connecting families and communities, is packed with great football comedy and family entertainment.

It debuted on March 26 at the Film House Cinema, Dugbe, Ibadan, Oyo State and two days afterwards, at Imax Cinema, Lekki, Lagos.

The colourful event was filled with excitement and humour with the attendance of top-notch celebrities who were in stunning outfits that depicted the theme of the movie, which was celestial, angelic and heavenly.

It was an evening of fun for all present, while they commended the sponsor, Rite Foods, for its support for the entertainment industry and the promotion of talent in the country.

At the end of the show, the screen-idols and the viewers commented that the movie fit the bill of a modern creative storyline and quality production with the display of exceptional skills.

‘The Prophetess’ movie is about the story of Ajoke (Toyin Abraham), a local Prophetess, who made a spurious prophecy about a football match which sets off a chain of events beyond her control. Knowing that her life was in danger, she decided to seek assistance from her sister, and as events unfold, the narrative continues with awe-inspiring scenes that kept spectators marvelled.

Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, produced by Victoria Akujobi, Mimi Bartels, Matilda Ogunleye, the engrossing movie stars Toyin Abraham, Kehinde Bankole, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kunle Remi, Tina Mba, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Stan Nze, Seyi Awolowo, Lateef Adedimeji, Waliu Fagbemi, Remi Surutu, Chris Iheuwa, Blessing Obasi, Emeka Nwagbaraocha.

It has started showing in cinemas nationwide from April 2 and would also be released on Netflix.

Commending Rite Foods for the sponsorship, the Movie Producer, Victoria Akujobi, said the company has contributed immensely to the development of talent and the entertainment industry in general.

She eulogised the Bigi premium brand for its support which will help in taking the movie industry to an enviable height.

Speaking on the sponsorship, the Managing Director of Rite Foods Limited, Mr Seleem Adegunwa stated that Rite Foods is committed to the promotion of Nigerian talents in entertainment, special skills and entrepreneurship.

“We are particularly interested in the Nigerianness of positive invention, idea generation and talents that promote our common values, he added.

As a market leader in the beverage sector, the Bigi brand has also aided the entertainment sector through the sponsorship of the Nigerian Idol, a music reality show.

