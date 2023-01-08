When people listen to my music, it will help their creativity — TM Cartier

As an inspirational singer, a fast-rising Nigerian music exponent, Nduka Okereke, popularly known as TM Cartier, has said that when people listen to his music, it will boost their creativity by allowing them to have good reflections in their day-to-day private and business lives

While describing his type of songs as a blend of Hip-Hop and Afrobeats, TM Cartier said he combines the indigenous dance, the drum beat cultural values with strong rhythmic beats and rapping vocals to enrich the musical delight of a wider audience.

After his 2018 release of a song titled “Bother Me x TJ2Solo,” which was considered a tantalising addition to the music industry in Nigeria, the creative musician said he would be coming up with another thriller to register a good presence amid the current healthy competition in the entertainment world.

Currently engaged with his upcoming project, the talented singer is already working with Magnito, Nigeria’s dance hall and reggae crooner, and a host of other high-ranking musicians to make real his ambition for the year.

TM Cartier expressed optimism that the music industry in Nigeria as a thriving one will favour his business being a creative singer, saying, a new year should come with new ideas and a new direction for new achievements.

For this, he said he was set to inspire his fans with songs which would entertain them as well as allow them to have good reflections in their day-to-day private and business lives, asserting that “when people listen to my songs, it will help their level of thinking in such a way that they can draw good inspirations from it to plan their lives and businesses.”

“I am an inspirational singer. My songs are philosophical as the lyrics would remind you of what you need to do right and the best way to relate with your partners. A good song should positively inspire its listeners, and that is the addition my song is bringing into to music scene,” TM Cartier said.

“We are currently at a time where creativity rules the world. Now, you must come up with what your hands and your unique thoughts can do. Entertainers are initiators, who can bring new things up with their power of creativity. Whoever can think can generate good songs, so, watch out for a bang.

“Nigerian youths should embrace creativity, let us come up with new inventions, technology makes things easy, even for singers. These days, you need technology to produce songs, stream your songs, upload and download. Without the appropriate use of technology, a musician can’t be successful today.

“This is why we should also localise these technologies to have easy access to them as Nigerian producers and singers. With this, it makes it cheaper and easier to use, and the advantage here is that we can produce more with less spending. Nigeria is a thriving country, we need to explore every opportunity to our good advantage,” TM Cartier said.





He averred that the coast is clear for him to thrive as a singer while welcoming his fans into a successful year, TM Cartier said the sky is the limit for him to go far in his singing career, submitting “you are yourself first encourager, don’t limit yourself, don’t relent in pushing through your plans and be sure that the sky is your limit. We will get there, my songs too will rule the world.

Also, what will make things easier is for both the stakeholders and government to fund the industry so that young musicians can access resources to develop their talents and make good songs that can favourably compete with others in the industry as much as being good export for better earnings,” TM Cartier said.