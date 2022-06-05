When Olubadan, Ajayi, Ige, others join CSMC to celebrate 50th anniversary

MEMORIES of the week-long celebration to mark the golden jubilee anniversary of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Liberty District headquarters, Ibadan, Oyo State, which held recently, will continue to linger on the minds of the church authorities, members and especially beneficiaries of the life-impacting programmes, to the underprivileged, including meritorious awards given to personalities who have contributed to the growth of the church since it was founded some 50 years ago.

The celebration gave members of the church, home and abroad, an opportunity to express their gratitude to God for the success story of the church in the last five decades. The golden jubilee anniversary came alive when dignitaries from all walks of life, including the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun, who was represented by his wife, Olori Olayinka Balogun; Special Adviser to Oyo State governor on Culture and Tourism, Honourable Ademola Ige and Reverend Mother Esther Ajayi, represented by Prophet Jeremiah, among others, attended the lined-up events.

In his remarks, the church secretary and anniversary committee chairman, Femi Adeyemi, expressed delight on the success of the celebrations, while praying that God’s blessings will remain in the church and that He will strengthen and protect His people and continue to uphold the church.

He further explained that the church, through the anniversary, impacted lives with donations to an orphanage, and also empowered people within and outside it, especially with start-up funds for businesses.

The district chairman, Senior Special Apostle(Pastor) James Ogundele, also noted that the church had every reason to celebrate and appreciate God for the journey so far, saying, that, “It is a great delight to have witnessed the landmark celebration of the church, even as a church leader. Looking back to where we were coming from to where God has placed us today.

“The church has been through a lot and our leaders who have gone to be with the Lord faced so many challenges in the quest to ensure the church stands tall against all odds. We are excited that the labour of our heros past are not in vain and we are confident that they would be happy that the church is growing in leaps and bounds.”





Ogundele also underscored that the church will not hesitate to uphold its legacy in propagating the gospel of Christ and populating the kingdom of God.

