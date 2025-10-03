When Nigeria first Travelconexpo created one-stop-shop for future entrepreneurs

•As stakeholders advocate for collaboration, commerce before e-commerce

It was a new dawn for Nigerians at the Ballroom of Federal Palace Hotel Lagos where the first-ever Travelpreneur conference and Expo hosted visitors, trade buyers, sellers and host of other tourism value chain participants to a two-day event packed with exciting take home for future entrepreneurs.

Organised by Travconex Projects Limited, a subsidiary of Aeroport Group, the two days MICE platform came handy with tailored-made sessions that created B2B sessions for all segments of participants.

For stakeholders who thronged the event in their numbers, travelconexpo was a one-stop-shop to connect, share ideas, learn the power of collaboration and how to leverage on the trend of the moment, which is the effective use of artificial intelligence (AI) ana the digital space to go global.

Also, an area of interest highlighted by one of the speakers and a good take home for the future is to know that there is commerce before e-commerce and for anyone to strategically remain globally relevant you must think globally and work locally.

Speaking at an opening session titled; Transforming Travel: The Next Frontier for Travelpreneurs, the Group CEO, Wakanow, Mr Bayo Adedeji highlighted the complexities of operating in Nigeria’s unique market compared to western countries.

Adedeji added; “Nigeria requires tailored solutions for its distinct environment through infrastructure, payment systems and technological needs.

“To succeed, businesses must invest in locally adapted technology, develop payment systems that cater to the Nigerian market’s preference for bank transfer, and ensure seamless integration between digital platforms and payment systems.”He noted that understanding the local market and adapting strategies accordingly is crucial for business success in Nigeria.

He noted that strategies that work in Western countries such as the UK and US may not be effective in Nigeria due to differences in infrastructure, payment systems, and technology.

*Investing in solid technology is crucial, but it can be expensive, with some companies paying up to $2 million annually. Moreover, Nigeria’s unique business environment requires tailored solutions, making it impossible to rely on foreign technology without adapting it to local needs.

*Nigeria’s payment landscape is dominated by bank transfers, with only four per cent of customers using cards for online transactions.

“This makes it essential for businesses to innovate and find solutions that cater to local preferences, such as virtual accounts tied to specific transactions.”

Adedeji emphasised the importance of seamless integration between digital platforms, customer inspiration, and payment systems to drive business success.

He explained that in Nigeria, businesses cannot afford to use dollar-based technology to make naira, emphasizing the need for locally adapted solutions, pointing out that payment and collection systems must be designed with the Nigerian market in mind, where bank transfers are the norm.

He jowevet advised that to succeed in Nigeria, businesses must understand the local market and adapt their strategies accordingly.

“This includes investing in technology that can be tailored to Nigeria’s unique business environment, developing payment systems that cater to local preferences, and ensuring seamless integration between digital platforms and payment systems,” Adedeji added.

Also Dr Daisi Olotu, GMD/CEO, Dees Holdings, in his remark applauded the uncommon effort by the organiser to not only put this together but also rallied the personalities and crop of speakers that graced this event.

“Somebody came up with this and we have always seen it as something that is unachievable but the Group CEO of Aeroport Group, Gideon Oludauo has been able to put this up. This is commendable, He said.

Alao, the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Chris Najomo, who was represented by a director, acknowledged the Travelvonexpo initiative and its place in the travel landscape as a veritable platform for stakeholders to learn from experts and professionals in the industry.

He added that the rave of the moment test on digital space and technology but not that beyond that, stakeholders need to study the style of the market in order to strategically align with the trend that will boost their businesses.

Earlier, while welcoming guests to the first-ever Travelpreneur Conference, Expo TRAVCONEΧΡΟ 2025, Dr Oludayo said “this moment is historic. What was once a dream has now become a platform, a movement, and a legacy in motion..

“Today, we gather in the grand ballroom of the Federal Palace Hotel to celebrate, not just an event, but the birth of a new era for travel and tourism in Nigeria and across Africa.

“Our theme for this maiden edition “Innovating the Future of Travel: Empowering Entrepreneurs in a New Era” – captures the heartbeat of our mission. “The future of travel will be shaped by those who embrace innovation, creativity, and resilience. TRAVCONEXPO was created as that platform where entrepreneurs rise, ideas connect, and opportunities thrive, He said.

Over the two days, you will experience a rich program designed to inspire and equip you with different insightful sessions and references by powerful keynote sessions that bring clarity to the future,

Among these are panel discussions addressing real industry challenges, practical workshops that deliver tools you can apply immediately, and avibrant trade fair showcasing solutions, partnerships, and possibilities.

According to Oludayo, TRAVCONEXPO is about people. It is about the conversations you will have, the connections you will make, and the visions that will be birthed in this atmosphere.

“I must pause here to express heartfelt gratitude to the Institutes and industry bodies who endorsed us, the trade partners and sponsors who believed in this vision, the exhibitors who showed up to make it real, and you – the participants whose presence has made this first edition historic. Your trust and support have turned what was once only an idea into a living reality,” added Oludayo.

