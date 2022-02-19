When I was growing up, we were taught not to discuss money. My parents told us that money is the root of all evil and discussing or talking about it makes one evil”. As narrated by a friend of mine who grew up in a religious home, in southern Nigeria. She believed the only way to be good is to hate money. However, when she grew older, she realised that money is a good thing, she became resentful towards her parents because of the mentality she grew up with”

What is your mindset about money?

When you think about money, what thoughts and phrases pop into your head?

The truth is money is neither bad nor good; it’s simply a tool. Money serves a simple purpose: it facilitates the exchange of value. In other words, money, like a hammer, is not inherently good or bad. It’s simply a tool.

The power is in your hand to decide whether you will use the right tool for the right job. It is the way that money can be used for good or for bad.

On one episode of Shark Tank, the Sharks talked about how much they loved everything about money — the feel and scent of it.

Some people believe that a commitment to service and a desire to build wealth would pull them in different directions. But, what if wealth gave you the ability to serve in a bigger way and make a bigger impact?

I think of wealth as the freedom to do what you want to do when you want to do it.

What is wealth?

You are wealthy if you can comfortably and reliably meet your monthly expenses to support your desired lifestyle — even if your earned income ended today. You measure your level of wealth by the duration of time you could sustain your desired lifestyle without earned income and how much help you can be to people in need.

Your financial security impacts every part of your personal and professional life. Here are some benefits that come with wealth.

Financial security opens doors to many possibilities. Wealth gives you more choices as you consider how you position yourself for success in life. You can afford to take as many risks, whether it’s investing. Financial security gives you the purchasing power and the ability to dream big without any form of anxiety. Truth be told, the last time you were cranky…what caused it?

Financial security helps you avoid distraction and worry. Money worries serve as a constant source of distraction and anxiety.

Financial security immunizes you from burnout. Lack of financial security is one of the top five risk factors for developing burnout. Furthermore, insufficient savings and debt correlate with stress.

Financial security helps you serve in a bigger way. The greater your wealth, the greater impact you can make in the world. Seek to grow your wealth, so you can serve seamlessly. The greater your wealth, the greater impact you can make for your family and for worthy causes you’re passionate about. Wealth is a tool that can support your commitment to service.

So my question to you is, why are you trying to build wealth?

Is it to show off? Is it so you can buy a mansion? Or maybe because you want to beat your friends in the game of capitalism? Or you just want to be famous.

I’m a huge promoter of understanding the “WHY” for whatever it is you’re doing. By having a strong grasp on this, you will increase your chances of success.

In a society like ours driven by materialism, it can be tough to stay focused. Everyone’s reason for building wealth might be different. But we all need to stop focusing on building wealth so we can be famous or show off and focus on what that wealth should symbolize for us individually.

For some people wealth is FREEDOM, to some, it is LEVERAGE while for some it is LIVING ON YOUR TERMS.

Having wealth shouldn’t just provide you with the ability to get money to buy stuff; it should also be a source of freedom, leverage, and control over your life.

In Robert Kiyosaki’s popular book, “Rich Dad, Poor Dad”, he discusses the need to break out of the “rat race.” The “rat race” is another way to articulate “life sidle.” Many people work hard to earn money and spend it. Then they work hard to get a promotion so they can earn more money and spend more money on bigger and fancier things. But during this cycle, they are stuck going around and around, for the rest of their lives.

As such we should seek to take a second look at why we ought to be wealthy so we don’t all end up stereotyped and unable to make an impact in our communities; because building wealth is about being able to break free of the “Rat Race” and building financial freedom.

In my book; “How to eat your cake and have it” you will gain self-discovery and understand the power to make wealth in life and business; which is more than the ability to make decisions on what you spend your money on.

In a capitalistic society that runs on money like ours, you can rarely get by without actually having any money, to begin with. Anything you want to do requires money. Well, at least until you build wealth!

As you make more and more money, with the understanding of how to start the wealth creation journey, then you begin to cut the cord from the necessity of thinking about feeding yourself alone. Your main focus will now become your ability to help people in need and to make an impact in your world.

But this understanding will not begin unless you decide to save money to eventually invest and get started on the wealth creation journey.

Stop the procrastination and start now, remember it is a journey, not a get-rich-quick scheme.

