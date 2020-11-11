When fashion meets Art and Culture as Clothmate showcases latest collections 

Clothemate, an Art & Culture fashion gallery, an organisation loam to crafts exceptional pieces, clothing, accessories, throw pillows and art works) with a depth of creativity and artistic impression recently showcased its latest collection.

The brand’s latest clothing collection has the usually artsy and Afrocentric pieces with a good deal of contemporary edge.

The outfits which were mostly tie-dyed, hand-painted, beaded, and embellished with stones were jazzed up with one-of-a-kind neckpieces also from the brand, and styled to the taste of the modern age.

Clothmate always celebrates the fusion of art, culture and fashion. This usually reflects in all the products from the creative house and its latest fashion collection was not exempted.

The organisation said, some of the outfits and necklaces of Clothmates were on models like Precious Ukaimo, Stephanie Okeke and Deinde Lalemi.

The models’ make up was said to have been made by Tee Top Unisex Beauty Salon, while their styling was done by Chichi Maduka for Befenchy House of Style., while photoshoot for the collection was done by Michael Tochukwu of Flash photography.

Check out some of the collections!

