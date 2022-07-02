When Duro Ikujenyo & Age of Aquarius Band, others thrilled Abuja

The sterling performances at Institute Francaise du Nigeria in Abuja will not be forgotten in a hurry by the audience that graced the festival.

Jazz musician, Duro Ikujenyo and his Age of Aquarius Band serenaded the audience with great music and afrobeat tunes reminiscent of the legendary Fela Kuti.

The event held last Friday in commemoration of the annual World Music Day, had a potpourri of musicians that are proven and tested in their own rights. The event, which kicked off on a good note with sultry Michelle Tchacldo, who sang ‘African Unite’ and Favourite thrilled with a popular tune, ‘Je t’aime’ also had the performance of others musicians including, Zaitc & Leon, ThankGod, Fred Williams and Zainab Sule.

Not many were aware that the France Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Blatmann was among the dignitaries that graced the event until she was announced. He was accompanied by Christelle Folly, the French Cultural Attache to the Ambassador of France to Nigeria and Lucas Bonheur.

The director of French Institute, Monsieur Rafael Pont appreciated all the dignitaries and guests who came to celebrate 41 anniversary of World Music Day, saying that music is a universal language. He commended the ambassador for taking time out from her busy schedule to grace the historic occasion, and also entertained with his rare musical offering.

The highpoint of the concert was the dynamic performance of the ace songwriter and recording artiste, Duro Ikujenyo and his Seven-Piece band, Age of Aquarius, who entertained with different song.

Duro, who had in his kitty over 35 years experience in music industry and a pianist of late Fela Kuti, did a theme song for World Music Day, composed by Duro. The band with a trumpeter and saxophonist and others, performed the timeless Fela’s ‘ Water No get enemy’ and songs from his latest album titled ‘Bkack and White Oha’ to the wild applause of the audience.

Ikujenyo spoke about the power of music and how it could galvanise changed and make the world a better place. Indeed the audience had an awesome experience as the concert ended with the Age of Aquarius band performing for over an hour.

