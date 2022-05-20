When Deyemi OkanlAwon and IK Osakioduwa recreated infamous Oscar slap moment at AMVCA 8

What’s the AMVCAs without a few funny moments? In a moment of pure hilarity, actor Deyemi Okanlawon recreated the infamous Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar slap moment with the night’s host, IK Osakioduwa.

The actor, who was a nominee for ‘Best Actor in a Comedy’, recreated the moment when IK was giving one of his famous AMVCA monologues. The host talked about how Deyemi Okanlawon turned to real estate sales during the pandemic when Nollywood was shut down. The latter screamed from his seat in the crowd, “keep my name out of your mouth”, and walked up to the stage.

Some bouncers intercepted him, and IK later joked about how he made sure to have backup before making jokes about someone who could fight karate.

The two men, who planned the entire moment, had everyone in stitches. Termed as ‘the slap that was heard around the world’, it was hilarious to see it recreated at Africa’s most prestigious film and movie award show.

The AMVCAs had several jaw-dropping and emotional moments over its eight-day lineup of festivities, but this will be one of its most memorable. The award ceremony held last night at the Eko Hotels and Suites was the perfect way to round off a week filled with events.