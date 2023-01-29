When Damola Olatunji, Dayo Amusa, Bimbo Thomas, others rallied support for Tinubu

Nollywood stars under the aegis of Connecting Grassroots Initiative (CGI), has commenced mobilisation for the grassroots support of the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the re-election of the Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

This was made known to newsmen by the Head of CGI media team, Damola Olatunji, while disclosing that the campaign train has reached Oshodi, Mushin, Ikeja, Bariga and Shomolu Local Government Areas(LGAs) of the state.

According to Olatunji, the GCI felt the need to interact with people from the grassroots and get positive feedbacks from them.

He said that members of the group spent time interacting with traders, commuters, and the likes on their choice of campaigning for the Tinubu presidency bid and the ‘Renewed Hope’ campaign train.

Residents were also urged to pick up their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) and ensure they come out to cast their votes on election day.

“Our strategy is a door-to-door campaign so we can encourage more people to pick up their Permanent Voters Card.

“They were thrilled to see us on the streets, sharing flyers and campaigning for the candidate of our choice,” he said.

CGI, which is a volunteer group comprising of notable Nollywood stars and celebrities in support of the Tinubu/Shettima presidency and re-election of governor Sanwo-Olu for second term.

The group have been on a six-day grassroots campaign moving from one local government to another.

Celebrities in the group include the likes of Bimbo Akintola, Olaiya Igwe, Dayo Amusa, Bimbo Thomas, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Damola Olatunji, Murphy Afolabi, Toyosi Adesanya, Sikiratu Sindodo, Niyi Johnson.





Peter Ijagbemi, Doyin Kukoyi, Abbey Lanre, Madam Saje, Yetunde Wunmi, Mustapha Sholagbade, Baba Fokoko, Alesh Onilegbale, Ireti Osayemi, Yinka Solomon, Soji Taiwo, Lukmon Raji, Wunmi Ajiboye, Ruka iya ibadan, Funmi Adelusi, Baba Tee, Ibrahim Itele.

