When CMD Food Tour showcased Africa glamour in Abuja…

The fourth edition of the glamorous CMD Food Tour was hosted recently in Abuja with the theme, “A journey through Africa, the Caribbean and Asia.”

The food festival, which has become an avenue for countries from Africa, the Caribbeans and Asia to display the whole gamut of their tourist attractions and business opportunities, was well attended with guests from the business community, the diplomatic corps and the public sector.

The attendees also used the avenue to showcase their tourist attractions and answered questions about business opportunities in their various countries.

The CMD Food Tour, according to the Managing Director of CMD tourism and Trade Enterprises, Ms Cecile Duombe Mambo, was conceptualised to showcase the food culture, cuisines, dance, traditional wears and entertainment industry of participating countries.

Speaking at the event, the High Commissioner of Uganda to Nigeria, Ambassador Nelson Ocheger, said Uganda has evolved into a peaceful, secure and stable countries as indicated in the key indices of development and ready to do business.

“The macro-economic, monetary, and fiscal policies are sound, and the fundamentals of the economy are robust and stable. This has resulted in the exponential growth of FDI in the country. There is no hindrance to the repatriation of profits in foreign currency.

“Inflation remains in the single digit. The cost of doing business is meagre and attractive with minimal administrative formalities. There are vast opportunities for trade, investment, and industrialisation.

“Despite the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism has bounced back to become a leading foreign exchange earner and a key economic growth and development sector.

Botswana’s acting ambassador to Nigeria who spoke about her country said “Tourism remains one of the key sectors that contribute immensely to Botswana’s economic development; it is the second largest contributor to Botswana’s GDP.”

Among top participants at this year’s edition are: Tunisia, Ghana, Uganda, Rwanda, Trinidad and Tobago, Botswana, Namibia, Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire and many others.

The event featured fashion and traditional dance displays by troupes from different countries.