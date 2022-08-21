When children of CAC Ibadanland focused on kingdom of God

Children of the Christ Apostolic Church, Ibadanland, took the centre stage to display their knowledge of the word of God during the 51st annual children anniversary, held at the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Missionary Headquarters, Olugbode Ita-Baale, Olugbode, Ibadan Oyo State, last Sunday.

The anniversary featured performances of children from various branches of the church as they thrilled dignitaries and parents at the event.

Some of the other activities that took place include cultural displays, sermons and drama, among others.

According to the theme of the anniversary, “Set your hearts on things that are above”, the children emphasied on the importance of remaining focused on the heavenly things, even right from tender age as it is the only way to godliness and abstain from the worldly things that could truncate one’s righteousness.

The highpoint of the anniversary was the presentation of the winners of the annual Bible examination as little Oluwatobiloba Akindayo from CAC Oke-Alafia, Olodo (2), Ibadan, Oyo State, emerged the overall winner, while CAC Oke-Igbala Aremo was declared the winner of this year’s competition.

The children and teacher association patron, Pastor Joseph Oladejo, stressed on the need for the younger generation to remain steadfast and focus on the things of heaven as it will enable them to be Godly and good ambassadors in ways of life, just as he also charged parents and guardians not to relent in teaching their children and wards in the way of the Lord as it will promote sanity in the society and country at large.

The Chief Examiner of the association, Pastor Sam Ogungbemi, who expressed his delight on the success of this year’s event, noted that the essence of the examination is to nurture the children in the way of the Lord and also to increase their knowledge in the word of God.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We will be using Tinubu’s O lu’le, emi lo kan, eleyi for politics — Obasanjo

NIGERIA’S former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has introduced new vocabulary into the nation’s political discourse….

Oyo Council Of Obas Backs Makinde’s Second-Term Bid

THE second term bid of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State received a massive boost on Friday, as the Council of Obas in the state declared its support for the governor, stating that the good works being done by the administration across the state should continue beyond 2023.…..

5 Software Applications You Should Master To Be Effective In The Corporate World

There are new software applications that individuals in the corporate world are expected to have mastery of as the world is evolving on a daily basis, and the required skills for individuals interested in or working in the corporate world have also evolved. These software applications have been developed to help make work in the corporate world easier, more effective and more efficient…





How To Minimise Disagreements When Planning A Wedding

A lot of effort goes into planning a wedding. From the choice of event centres to the choice of the bride and groom’s wears, to the picking a colour for invited guests to the decision on the meals to be served for the day, and so on.…