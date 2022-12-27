Wheat farmers association president, Mohammad dies

By Nurudeen Alimi
FMAN trains 5,000 farmers in Sokoto on modern wheat farming, Wheat, impending food crisis
A typical Wheat farm

The President of Wheat Farmers Association of Nigeria (WFAN), Dr. Salim Saleh Mohammad, has died in his country home on Sunday.

This was disclosed by the National President of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Dr Farouk Rabiu Mudi.

He noted that the WFAN President died after aduring a brief illness.

“We lost our National President of Wheat Farmers Association of Nigeria (WFAN) Dr Salim Saleh Muhammad, during a brief illness. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace Amin.”

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Feed Nigeria Summit, Richard Mark-Mbaram, expressed his condolence upon hearing about the demise of Dr. Salim Saleh Mohammed. His words: “We will all climb unto that eternal pedestal. This sector will most certainly miss him”.

The WFAN President contributed immensely to the association and the development of wheat production in Nigeria. He also served as an agric consultant to numerous agro-allied firms.

