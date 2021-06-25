WHD: Runsewe urges stakeholders to reflect council’s values in celebration

The Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe has advocated for the World Handicraft Day be used to reflect on the founding principles of the World’s Craft Council which is mainly to foster economic development of crafts through crafts related activities in all its regions.

Runsewe, made the call in Abuja at the occasion to mark the World Handicraft Day in Abuja.

Runsewe said, since his assumption of office as the President of the Council in the African region, he has continued to work tirelessly towards integrating key players in the arts and crafts sector towards promoting the best of african’s arts and craft products and popularising them all over the world.

Runsewe, has brought his dynamism and strength of character to bear in making the International Arts and Crafts Expo (INAC) a global fiesta where stakeholders all over the world meet to network and exchange views and experiences on global best practices in arts and crafts.

“Apart from robust and strategic engagement with foreign missions in Nigeria to create the required synergy beneficial to all, we have also led advocacy campaigns in South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, and Burkina Faso among others,” Runsewe stated.

Runsewe reiterated the need for government to increase its funding to the arts and crafts sector as very little capital is needed by practitioners for takeoff.

According to him, “oil is good but exhaustible, but arts and crafts are inexhaustible.”

In his paper titled: “Economic Importance of Crafts” the keynote speaker, who is a former lecturer in the Department of Fine Arts, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Dr Cornel Agim, enumerated the economic value of Arts and crafts to include; creation of employment, creating new skills, building and amplifying the economic harmony through cultural exchanges as well as playing a major role in generating and sustaining a globally engaged economy.

Other resource persons who spoke at the event said it would be shocking to note that most of the things that make people seek tourism to other countries are available in Nigeria, thus highlighting the need to promote domestic tourism.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.Runsewe urges stakeholders Runsewe urges stakeholders

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Runsewe urges stakeholders Runsewe urges stakeholders