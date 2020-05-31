What young women should know to grow their influence on social media — Ashmusy

A rising Nigerian brand influencer, Amarachi Amusi, popularly known as Ashmusy, has charged every woman, the young ones, most especially to maximise the opportunity their presence on the social media offers them.

She said it is very challenging for a woman to understand the principles of brand Influencing, if she loses focus for a split second she could lose all that she worked for.

“If she succumbs to the pressure of society, she might not go too far in her career as a brand influencer,” Amarachi said.

Amarachi, a brand influencer with over 300,000 followers on Instagram, sharing her ideas and principles for every young woman out there to tap from, admonished them to, first of all, ask themselves what they could offer to the public to gain their attraction.

She explained that most girls get it wrong when they try to reveal too much of their body parts or start off with so much indecency, adding that “a little drama and comedy in your life would spice up your content and people would find themselves relating to all you do.”

“First you must love what you do, I loved acting and talking hence Brand Influencing became a natural job for me, I didn’t have to show my body parts to gain followers, my content wooed my audience,

“I don’t believe in showing your body too much because you are a female influencer, I never revealed my body part in large proportions or preach nudity, you can be a little revealing like flaunting tight dresses so as not to be too serious with your business but it should never become a habit. I try not to be vulgar because of my principled stand against it,” Amarachi.

In 2018, Amarachi said she started her career as a brand influencer by sharing entertaining skits on Instagram and projected herself as a dramatic and interesting character.

This has, today, earned her recognition, as she is currently endorsed by some major brands in Nigeria.

At present, she works with Bolt Nigeria, one of Nigeria leading chartered taxi company, Dynasty Lounge, one of the biggest and most popular lounges in Lagos. In addition, she has her own fashion line and hair products.

Amarachi said she sees brand influencing as a long term job for her because she enjoys doing it and it is very lucrative.

“Brand Influencing is a long term thingy for me, not some side hustle because it is very lucrative, so why should I change what I love doing and derive great pleasure in?” Amarachi reasoned.

