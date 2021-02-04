What young people could learn from my new book —Chelsea Anyanwu, 13-year-old Nigerian-British writer

Chelsea Anyanwu is a 13-year-old Nigerian-British writer based in London. Her recently published young people’s fiction, ‘The Jensons’, will be launched in March. In this interview by KINGSLEY ALUMONA, she speaks about her life as a writer, her book and things young people can learn from it, her family, and the things she misses about Nigeria.

Briefly tell us about yourself.

My name is Chelsea Anyanwu. I’m 13 years old, and a ninth-grade student at St. Ursula’s Convent School, London. I’m the first of four children. I’ve two younger sisters and a younger brother. I love them so much.

Apart from writing, is there any other thing you love doing?

I love to draw, and I draw every day. Everyone around me tells me how good my drawings are. When I was in primary school, my teachers always put my work up for display and everyone always encouraged me to draw.

I can be a bit shy, but it depends on who I’m with. When I’m with my friends and family, I can be very loud and even a bit crazy. I recently began watching ‘Anime’ and I love it so much. I love ‘Anime’ mainly because of the art of it and how it’s exaggerated.

What were your favourite books as a child? At your early writing stage, which kind of thing did you write about?

When I was in primary school, I enjoyed reading ‘Dork Diaries’ and ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’. I also read some David Walliams books. All these books made me laugh. I also read all the Roald Dahl books, and the most interesting is ‘Matilda’. But my favourite book is either ‘Fuzzy Mud’ written by Louis Sachar or ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’, written by Mark Haddon.

At my early writing age, I used to tell my sisters stories from the top of my head which always made them laugh. After telling them the stories, I would write them down so I could remember them later on.

Tell us about your new book ‘The Jensons’, and what inspired you to write it?

The Jensons is about a family that is super-rich and causes trouble wherever they go. They tend to argue a lot amongst each other—but, no matter what, they would still stick together. They love each other a lot.

Everything around me inspires me. For example, the way the characters behave come from TV or just people you see on the street. You might see someone behaving in a weird way and you can use that to create a character.

How long did it take you to write the book? And what are your writing processes like?

It took quite a while to write the story, because I kept having more ideas to add to it. So, I had to keep going back and forth to edit it. I began writing the story when I was eight years, and as I grew up, my taste and idea continued to change and I would rewrite it. I had to rewrite it at least four times.

What lessons do you think young people could learn from the book?

Young people can learn family bonding and how to resolve issues in the family, because the Jensons’ often get into arguments but they always resolve them and stick together as family. Also, the story touched on bullying, and children can learn to speak up and stand up for themselves with their classmates.

How do you feel being a published writer? And, are you currently working on another book?

I feel very proud for actually writing the book, because it took so long and it’s not too easy. I’m currently writing more stories in The Jensons series. I’m almost through with the second book. I’m also writing another book that’s not in The Jensons series.

How often do you visit Nigeria with your parents? And, what three things do you love about Nigeria?

I’ve been to Nigeria once, but I speak to my cousins and grandma all the time.

I love lots of things about Nigeria—the food, especially jollof rice. I watch Mark Angel comedy, and I like Emmanuella and Aunty Success. They’re funny.

Who are your mentors? And, what do you want to be when you grow up?

My mum is so creative and hard-working. She inspires me a lot. I’m drawn to things that involve design—whether it’s fashion or arts. So far, in school, I’m learning Design Technology, and I’ve been good with product designs. I’m not yet sure which form of art I want to go for. I would also like to continue writing books.

