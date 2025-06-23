What you need to know as Civil Defence, Immigration, others begin recruitment

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced the commencement of its 2025 nationwide recruitment exercise into four major paramilitary agencies in Nigeria.

The recruitment exercise covers full-time appointments into the Nigerian Correctional Service, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Federal Fire Service, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

According to the official publication signed by the Secretary to the Board, the application portal https://recruitment.cdcfib.org will open for submissions from Thursday, 26th June 2025, and will remain active for three weeks.

Here are important things to know about the application process.

Single Application Rule

Applicants are advised to apply for only one of the four paramilitary agencies. Submitting multiple applications will result in automatic disqualification.

Available Positions

The recruitment is divided into three major categories:

Category A – General Duty (Superintendent Cadre):

Positions include Superintendent of Corrections (Medical Doctors), Assistant Superintendent I and II. Disciplines required range from Medicine and Surgery (MBBS), to Engineering and Law degrees, depending on the specific position. These roles are available in the Nigerian Correctional Service and the Federal Fire Service.

Category B – Inspectorate Cadre:

Openings include Inspectors (Nurses/Midwives) and Assistant Inspectors for holders of NCE or National Diploma. These roles are available across the Correctional Service, Fire Service, and NSCDC.

Category C – Assistant Cadre:

Applicants for Assistant II and Assistant III must hold at least GCE Ordinary Level, SSCE/NECO, or Trade Test certificates in specified technical roles. These include drivers, motor mechanics, and electricians.

Statutory Requirements

Applicants must be Nigerian by birth, possess the required qualifications, and be between 18 and 35 years of age. Height requirements are set at a minimum of 1.65m for males and 1.60m for females, with chest measurement not less than 0.87m for men. Candidates must also be physically and mentally fit, with valid medical certificates from a government hospital.

Convicted persons and those who have been involved in financial embarrassment are not eligible. Computer literacy is considered an added advantage.

Method of Application

All applications must be submitted online within three (3) weeks from the date of this publication. The board stressed that the application process is free and warned applicants to beware of fraud.

