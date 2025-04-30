When it comes to men’s health, prostate cancer is one of those topics that many shy away from, but it’s too important to ignore.

It affects millions of men worldwide, especially as they grow older. Understanding what prostate cancer is, the cause(s), how to detect it early, and the treatment options available make a huge difference.

In this article, you will find what you need to know about prostate cancer.

Prostate Cancer?

Prostate cancer is a common type of cancer in males that begins in the prostate gland, which sits between the penis and the bladder. It is highly treatable if discovered in the early stages.

Causes of Prostate Cancer

According to MedlinePlus, researchers don’t know for sure what causes prostate cancer. However, they do know that it happens when there are changes in genetic material (DNA).

Funnily enough, anyone who has a prostate can develop prostate cancer.

Stages of Prostate Cancer

Staging describes how much cancer is present in the body and how serious the cancer is. Knowing the stage of prostate cancer can help a person understand what to expect and inform decisions about treatment.

According to MedicalNewsToday, the stages of prostate cancer include:

Stage I: Cancer is only present in the prostate gland.

Stage II: Cancer has not yet spread from the prostate, but a person will have a higher PSA level.

Stage III: Cancer may have spread to nearby tissues.

Stage IV: Cancer may have spread to distant parts of the body.

Symptoms of Prostate Cancer

There are often no symptoms during the early stages of prostate cancer, but screening can detect changes that may indicate cancer. However, males who do experience symptoms may notice the following:

Difficulty starting and maintaining urination A frequent urge to urinate, especially at night A weak urine stream Blood in the urine or semen Painful urination or ejaculation Pain in the back, hips, or pelvis Bone pain Unexplained weight loss Tiredness

Risk Factors of Prostate Cancer

While doctors do not know exactly why prostate cancer occurs, the following are the risk factors:

Age

The chance of developing prostate cancer increases as one gets older, usually from age 50, but it is rare for men under the age of 45.

Family health history

The risk of prostate cancer is higher for an individual with a parent or sibling who has or has had prostate cancer.

Race

The condition is more common in Black people than in White people. Asian and Hispanic people also have a lower risk than Black or White people.

While more research is necessary to confirm these, other factors that may influence prostate cancer risk include: genetics, diet, obesity, smoking, alcohol consumption, exposure to chemicals, inflammation of the prostate, and sexually transmitted infections.

Available Treatment For Prostate Cancer?

The treatment of prostate cancer is usually dependent on the cancer stage, among other factors. The available treatments include:

Watchful waiting or monitoring Surgery Radiation therapy Hormonal treatment Chemotherapy Targeted therapy Immunotherapy

Prostate cancer may sound scary, but with the right knowledge and regular check-ups, it can be detected early and treated effectively.

Whether it’s for yourself or someone you care about, knowing the basics can truly save a life.