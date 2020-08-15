What would you do with your time if money is not a necessity?

Money, as we know it, is a legal tender that gives one the power to purchase. It is also a store of value. Knowing how important money is, we decided to unravel an alternate universe this week. The question of choice for the readers was to detail what they would do if money suddenly becames of no necessity to them. Here are the responses we got:

Edna Enor

You wake up one morning and money is no longer an issue, I am splurging. I love the fine things of life – paintings, writings, music, architecture and I would be definitely spending a lot on all of those. Then, I would buy an antique typewriter and write out the poetry for the next generation.

Omoleye Damilola

If money weren’t my problem, I would have my fashion firm by now and would be empowering at least 20 women yearly. With the unemployment situation in the country, there would also be opportunities for youths to find their footing and become financially independent.

Femi Joshua

I would like to travel the world, get to meet random people. I will love to meet people who have been successful in their fields and get to interview them, visit all the 774 local governments in Nigeria and see all the tourist attractions in Nigeria. In all, it would be a photography spree where I would document all of my journeys. Equally important, I would like to taste every meal of every tribe in Nigeria and in Africa.

Miracle Jay

I will love to put smiles on the faces I come across. Provide solutions to the problem of many and become a blessing to all and sundry. Live a well and fulfilled life and make sure that as much as I am happy, everyone that comes along my way is also happy.

Bellamy Madowo

Money not being a problem confers strengths and weaknesses. As for me, I would go full time into music production, unleashing my genius as I help the next generation of Nigerian artists find their voices and putting them in the global spotlight. All of that costs money and if suddenly, money is not an issue, that is what I would do.

Josephine Idowu

I love meeting people, I love going on dates, I love doing anything that involves interacting with humans. In short, I love people irrespective of who they are. My time will always be spent on chasing a new adventure that involves meeting new people.

Makinde Rhoda

I love nature and having fun. I would visit places where I can view nature undiluted, just the way it is. I would always organise family get together, have quality time with family and friends. I would also visit the poor and vulnerable ones, putting smiles on their faces and having a memorable time with them. Finally, I would rest. Sleep is necessary. I will rest to the very limit permissible.

Princess Amarachi

If money was inconsequential, I would enjoy my space praying, writing my thoughts, reading books, and materials in their different genres and have inspiring conversations with people about life. Is that a lazy person’s wish? Well, if it is, that would be my wish.

Oluwadamilola Adedeji

I will spend my whole life to visit a serene environment to document nature beauty and diversity. For the sake of creativity, love of nature and animals. Bringing the simple lifestyle of the micro and macro organisms to people’s views through video content.

Oladepo Ephraim

If money is not the driving factor, then it has to be my love for nature. My time would definitely be diverted to discovering the awesome beauty of nature that surrounds us. I believe nature deserves to be cared for, and I’ll love to spearhead the move.

Gloria Okoroafor

I’ll go about my life pretty much the same way now without sending out job applications. I will relax, spend my time on writing and cooking the most sumptuous meals.

Abdulrazaque Maryam

I am definitely going to study in one of the world’s finest schools. I am also going to travel the world, dine in the classiest restaurants, wear the best of clothes, wear nice perfumes, give to charity, and build a family of mine.

Lanre Oseni

Time has unlimited uses, cogent and trivial. My time could be used to serve Almighty Allah in its entirety to pray and kindness to humanity because one day, service to Allah and humanity will remain one’s guarantor to be well placed by God. Time will be utilised by me to engage in investments for the sustenance of self and family. My time will further be used to flip through the Holy Book, Qur’an & Hadith in order to guide me in case I’m erring in some aspects of life. Finally, I will use the time to also advise and guide my children as well as family members.

Eric T. Aliya

If money was not an issue, well something else would be the issue. You see nature does not have vacuums, something else would have to take the place of money, may be time itself would be giving more value than it is right now. That is what will most likely happen if money becomes a non-necessity.

