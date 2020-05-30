FOR a lot of people, if not all of us, work is a huge part of our life. It is where we spend most of our time and invest a lot of our emotions, it only makes sense that we feel some sense of attachment to our work. It would therefore be a huge decision to decide to leave one’s place of work without any clearly outlined future. It would even be a lot stranger when the decision to leave is not yours, but that of your partner.

This week on WhatsApp Conversation, our question is: What would you do if your partner asks you to leave your current job? Here are the answers we got:

Lanre Oseni

Except she convinced me of the dangers therein and prove beyond reasonable doubt the fact that she knows that I currently have a good job; then I would sense that something is fishy. With a good job, I will decline an advise by a partner to quit. I would listen and quit on the condition that she suggests an alternative. If she suggests no alternative, I would blatantly decline. Prove why I should quit my current good job then provide alternative job that will be more secured and pay off, then I’ll quit.Otherwise I’ll stay on.

Fatima Yisau

Knowing my partner to be level-headed, if he asks that I leave my place of employment. I would comply once I know what his big picture is like. Whatever he is up to, he must make sure that it is clear to both of us, then, we don’t have problems.

Denny E. Aliya

If she sets me up with another job with better pay and incentives, I will leave the job but if it’s just to stay at home and do nothing, it is going to breed a lot of issues. In fact, the situation might lead to a breakup. However, if she has a better alternative, why not? It is good.

Adeola Olayemi

If I were in the lady’s shoes. I will simply break off the relationship, if he is convinced that the only way to make the relationship work is for me to leave my job. Whatever made him decide that I have to leave my job, has he discussed it with me? If he is so convinced about it, then he has to do more than just tell me to quit. It could also send the message that perhaps, my man is inferior to me or he thinks he is, perhaps he thinks I might start a relationship with a male boss or something. In all, it’s just a situation I can’t deal with; for me, it is a huge red flag.

Emeka Joseph

As much as I respect the female insight and capacity to decipher things to come via keen observation, leaving a gainful employment is not a decision you just take because someone said so. You have to be very strategic about it; weigh the pros and cons and ensure you are taking the right step for you. In the end, your partner can decide to leave you but you can’t leave yourself. With that in mind, I will ensure I take the best decision for me.

Eunice Jossy

If my partner asks me to leave my job, I will ask why. If he doesn’t give any cogent reason why I should,I won’t quit my job just because he said so. If he gives a cogent reason, I’ll have to ask myself which one is more important to me, job or relationship because, at the end of the day, this is my life. My dreams and goals against another man’s desires. I put my source of livelihood first, in any case. If he makes me choose, I will leave him. There is nothing non-life threatening in the universe that can make me let go of my independence.

Akinwale Babatunde

If my partner can ask me to leave my current job that means she must have another offer for me. But if she has nothing to offer, I cannot quit because there is nothing that will stand in to provide a source of income. She would not like to be with a guy that has no job.

Adewale Eniolamide

As a rational human, there must be a reason why I am doing whatever it is I am doing. Whatever it is that he has seen or heard about the job, he had better started praying and doing anything else he can do. Knowing the situation of the country, nobody should allow their relationship to get to this tipping point. To leave a well-paying job with no actual alternative, that is not going to work for me.

Anuoluwapo Ogunwale

I wouldn’t mind leaving my present employment, as long as my partner in this case would not mind paying the equivalent of my salary. Better still, if he has arranged another employment opportunity that is significantly well-paying and much better than where I am presently employed. If that is not the case, we are not going to have the conversation.

Ahmed Joseph

As a man, no woman can raise that suggestion to me that I should leave my job. Why would she raise such an issue? If she doesn’t understand the situation of the country, I would explain a few things to her and make her see the reason why people do not just leave their jobs.

Next week, the focus will be on communication within relationships. The place of communication and how it is of importance will be clarified.

Join our WhatsApp Conversation every Sunday by 8 pm

