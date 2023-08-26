Love affairs and stories sometimes take unpredictable turns when the parents of two people who wish to get married are involved. If parents consent to a marriage, everyone is happy. However, if they do not, conflict ensues. This kind of love and family situation brings us to our question for today. Below are the responses of our contributors:

Nkyrian kyrian

I would try to find out what their reasons are and if their reasons are genuine and would be helpful to me in having a God-fearing, peaceful and prosperous home, I would follow their instructions.

Marriage is more than a boy and a girl loving each other. If a lady loves a man due to his physical appearance, without considering the facts and realities in marriage, they won’t make a good home. So, if my parents disclose facts about a man I love that would affect our marriage in the future, I would follow their instructions.

ED Ngara

There is a saying that: What an elder can see while sitting down, if a child climbs the highest mountain they may not be able to see it. Most times, this assertion is true. However, it does not overrule the place of logic. As an individual, and knowing the kind of family I come from, when any of my parents object to anyone I plan on settling down with, I avail them the opportunity to corroborate and adduce evidence or reasons as to their objections.

It could be akin to judging a book by its cover. Having heard their opinion, I would give it a thought if there are cogent ones. I would put the subject matter on hold for a while to properly investigate whatever was said by them and if those things happened to be unfounded, baseless or mere trivialities, I would reconvene the meeting and tell them of my plans to go ahead with my decision.

My parents are not people who would impose their beliefs, practices or perceptions on their children. So, they would allow me to go ahead with my plans, give consent and even participate in it. But that does not mean that they are in total support.





Olamide Opeoluwa

If your parents are against the man you want to marry, then they must give a concrete reason why you should not marry him. Also, inquire from God on the matter.

Adebola AbdulAzeez

I would not marry that person. I would not disobey my parents when it comes to decisions that have to do with marriage. They are my foresight. Before our love would grow deep to the extent that I would not be able to leave you, I would not let my mum know about it. In a nutshell, my parents’ approval is very important and I would not force them to approve of us. It must be natural.

Alex Onyebuchi

I would wait and pray until they agree, or the marriage may not stand. Parental consent is required for a blessed marriage.

Akinfenwa Comfort

Parents could only advise elders in the journey of marriage. Many have followed their parents’ advice and regretted it, although not in all cases. I would follow my heart and accept whatever comes out of it, good or bad.

Adeyi Olayemi

It depends on the understanding of my parents. Some parents just gave birth — they are not fathers or mothers to their children. If my parents were really father and mother, I would listen.

Temitayo Fimihan

If my parents want to deny me marrying whom I love, I would try to get in touch with all their friends or family members that they respect to help me appeal to them, to make them see reasons why they need to prayerfully support me to marry the man.

Adenola Adekoya

Parents are God’s representatives in one’s life. They have more experience in life than the child. They must have seen something negative in the man’s life before they objected to the marriage.

Rex Dave

Only a failed parent would stop their child from getting married to his or her choice partner, except such a parent has prayed and God has spoken specifically to them. Even at that, that same god must speak to the child too — if not, the marriage must hold with or without them.

Adeyemo Adeniyi

I would be patient with them and curious to know what the point is before I decide on the next line of action. So, it depends on parents. Not every parent’s advice should be followed. Some have not done their best to make the right choices for themselves. So, how would you expect me to believe that they would make the right choice for me?

Jeremiah Michael

I would find out why they are against it. If their concerns are genuine, I would look for means of solving the problem. If their concerns are not genuine, I would proceed with the wedding with church members, friends and acquaintances.

Nathy Aniue

My parents cannot choose for me. If they do not like him, it is none of my business. I am not marrying them.

Olawale Camara

From a religious perspective, once my parents say no, then it is a no.

Eunice Yinka

I would pray about it, and if God approves of him, then He would soften the hearts of my parents for their approval.

Lawal Tunde

Just leave him, my dear. I am talking from experience. I was told a similar thing, but I refused. Today, I am regretting it deeply

Princess Omoh

I would leave and move on. I do not joke with my parents’ advice. They know better.

Seun John

I would try to listen to their justification and put reason and logic above love. Parents know more. They have been married.

