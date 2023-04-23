Rabbi Cyril is a youth advocate, social entrepreneur, ministerial leader, and founder of Blazing House Global. In this interview with KINGSLEY ALUMONA, he speaks about his work with youths, politics and relationship issues, among other things.

You pride yourself as a social entrepreneur, relationship expert, and ministerial leader. How and when did you start these endeavours?

I started in 2017 when I realised that a good number of young people attend my yearly birthday celebration, and I would package activities that would impact their lives positively. And, as a philanthropist, I have a team that gives alms to the poor.

To prepare for this work, I was trained under the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Entrepreneurship Development Center (EDC). I’ve a certificate of entrepreneurship training from the University of Nigeria (UNN). I was trained under Dominion City Leadership Institute (DLI.) under Dominion City Ministries. I was also trained under the Teens Mentors and Coaches, the 9nineteen Network, and the Destiny Fixers Advanced Leadership Institute.

What does Blazing House Global, an initiative you founded, do?

Blazing House Global is a youth foundation established to help young people discover their purpose and unleash their talents towards achieving great things in life. It was birthed from a conventional event I used to organise in commemoration of my birthday, tagged ‘Opportune 2 Blaze’. I got the idea while reading a book in 2016. The writer of the book opines that “Our existence is an opportunity, whilst our purpose for existence is to blaze.” Then, I merged the two striking words and got ‘Opportune 2 Blaze’. In 2018, I started dreaming for a building (house) to start blazing. In 2021, I built one and named it Blazing House Global.

At Blazing House Global, our vision is to ignite the heart of men to live a purpose-driven life, to raise an envoy that would spearhead a reformative movement in the major sectors of life, and to revive every dormant dream in the youth community for national development.

Do you see yourself leading a church or running for a political office?





I don’t see myself leading a church. As for running for a political office, yes. However, it would be on some conditions − maybe when a good number of responsible individuals, in search of a competent leader, approach me and ask for my leadership services, that’s when I would consider running for a political office.

Few days after the 2023 presidential and NASS elections, you posted on your Facebook page that ‘fraud does not stand a chance when it comes to greatness’. Did you have a particular election candidate in mind when we posted that?

Seriously, I had a particular candidate in mind when I made that post − one that has integrity, character, and competence.

However, I was disappointed due to the poor conduct and outcome of the elections. The BVAS machines were not fully functional as the government made us to believe, and political thuggery marred the elections in some polling units and states.

In one of your recent Facebook posts, you wrote that ‘life rises and falls on relationship platforms’. What do you mean by that?

I meant that the level of your success in life is directly proportional to the level of your relationship with the people you keep around you.

I’m speaking from experience. During my NYSC year in 2020, as a Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) member, I carried out a personal project tagged: Nigeria Bless God − Goal2 (Zero Hunger), which aimed at feeding some indigents across some communities in Umunze, Orumba South, Anambra State, which cost about N1 million. It was my network of friends and partners that collectively contributed to providing that amount.

How would you advise youths going into marriage in these trying socio-economic and financial times in the country?

No youth should marry without discovering the purpose of the marriage and of their life. Both partners must have a deep understanding and knowledge of the union and of life itself. And, marry someone who knows what it means to make money and how to contribute to your life in a definite way.

Marriage is more of a decision than feelings. Youths should choose spouses who are financially stable to enable them secure a great future for their children. Marriage is a beautiful union for the mature. Therefore equip yourself and get ready for the uncommon task.

Does the ‘Rabbi’ in your name mean you are a Jewish preacher?

I’m neither a Jew nor a Jewish preacher. Rabbi is a name given to me by my father before I was baptised. Actually, my father is a priest. He has been calling me Rabbi, probably because he saw my passion for teaching.

As someone into ministerial work, do you not think your hairstyle negates the standards demanded of people of the altar?

My hairstyle doesn’t negate any standard. It’s my personality. It was a choice that I embraced to easily reach out and empower the youths. My mentorship classes have been able to positively transform the lives of over 2,000 young people − and this year alone, I’m training over 200 young people − and that’s all that matters to God and I.

One of your mentors is the Special Adviser to the Abia State governor on Teen Matters, Chinemenma Umeseaka. Why do you regard her as a mentor?

Aunty Chichi is my mentor because she projects 80 per cent of the things I desire doing. Her approach to societal works is topnotch. My other notable mentors are Dr David Ogbueli, because of his vast wisdom in leadership affairs; and Dr Uche S. Ogha, because of his uncommon wisdom and grace in business.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE