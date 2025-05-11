What we’re doing against landlords, agents ‘exploiting’ tenants — Lagos govt



The Lagos State government has frowned at the activities of some landlords and property agents engaging in exploitative practices in the state.

The state government, Special Adviser (Housing) to the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Barakat Bakare, on Saturday, vowed to take action to protect tenants from those exploiting residents by imposing unjustifiable increases in house rents.

Bakare, during a live interview on TVC’s program, “YOUR VIEW,” stated that the Lagos State Government “would no longer fold its arms and watch its residents being exploited by landlords and agents.”

The special adviser, who clarified the distinct roles of house agents and lawyers in rental matters, stated that there are limitations for legal practitioners’ involvement in real estate and house rental transactions.

Bakare explained that the Lagos State tenancy law is currently under review, adding that the government will address issues currently lacking in the legislation, including that of those related to caution fees.

She said, “The review aims to incorporate crucial provisions, such as those related to caution fees, which are presently lacking in the existing legislation.”

Continuing, the special adviser, while reiterating Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to addressing the housing challenges, urged residents who encounter violations of the existing regulations to report such incidents to the Lagos State Regulatory Authority, either through physical visits or online channels.

Bakare added that landlords, property associations, and developers in the state are being engaged constantly “to promote collaboration and also to control excessive housing costs.”

She further emphasised the Lagos state government’s commitment to fairness and justice in the allocation of state-owned housing, while also advising Lagosians to exercise caution and diligence by verifying the registration status of agents and developers with LASRERA before finalising any transactions.