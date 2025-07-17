What we know about 3,717 IB ACIO vacancies, 2025 recruitment

The Indian Intelligence Bureau (IB) has officially released the IB Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Executive Recruitment 2025 notification, announcing 3,717 vacancies for Grade II/Executive posts.
Application Dates
The online application window opens on July 19, 2025, and closes on August 10, 2025.
Eligible candidates should visit the official website to access the full notification and apply once the portal is live.
Who Can Apply?
Educational Qualification: A graduate degree from a recognised university is required.
Age Limit: Applicants must be between 18 and 27 years as of August 10, 2025.
Age relaxation will be provided to candidates from reserved categories, as per government norms.
Vacancy Details
Here’s the category-wise breakdown of the 3,717 posts:
General: 1,537
EWS: 442
OBC: 946
SC: 566
ST: 226
Application Fees
₹650 for male candidates belonging to General, OBC, and EWS
₹550 for SC, ST, PWD, and all female candidates
Payment is accepted online only.
Selection Stages
The recruitment process includes the following steps:
Written Examination
Descriptive Test
Personal Interview
Document Verification
Medical Examination
Successful candidates will be appointed under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.
To view the official short notice, click here: IB ACIO 2025 PDF Notice
For regular updates and to apply, visit mha.gov.in.
