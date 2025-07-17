What we know about 3,717 IB ACIO vacancies, 2025 recruitment

The Indian Intelligence Bureau (IB) has officially released the IB Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Executive Recruitment 2025 notification, announcing 3,717 vacancies for Grade II/Executive posts.

The online application window opens on July 19, 2025, and closes on August 10, 2025.

Eligible candidates should visit the official website to access the full notification and apply once the portal is live.

Who Can Apply?

Educational Qualification: A graduate degree from a recognised university is required.

Age Limit: Applicants must be between 18 and 27 years as of August 10, 2025.

Age relaxation will be provided to candidates from reserved categories, as per government norms.

Vacancy Details

Here’s the category-wise breakdown of the 3,717 posts:

General: 1,537

EWS: 442

OBC: 946

SC: 566

ST: 226

Application Fees

₹650 for male candidates belonging to General, OBC, and EWS

₹550 for SC, ST, PWD, and all female candidates

Payment is accepted online only.

Selection Stages

The recruitment process includes the following steps:

Written Examination

Descriptive Test

Personal Interview

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Successful candidates will be appointed under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

To view the official short notice, click here: IB ACIO 2025 PDF Notice

For regular updates and to apply, visit mha.gov.in.

