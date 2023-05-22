TELECOMS and mobile money services company, Airtel Africa has said that its decision to launch a new brand campaign, ‘A Reason To Imagine’, stemmed from the need to build a deeper emotional connection with young people, including Nigeria’s globally-acclaimed productive generation.

The campaign, the telecoms company stated, includes a news trap-line, ‘A Reason to Imagine’, driven by the insight that since imagination is the only qualification that matters, in Africa, the company therefore intends to play a key role in harnessing this potential by delivering relevant solutions to consumers that enhance digital and financial inclusion.

The campaign highlights the status of Airtel as an enabler of young people’s dreams and ambitions, while it also seeks to celebrate the energy, creativity, and innovation of Nigerian youth.

Speaking at the launch, Airtel Nigeria’s Chief Executive Officer, Carl Cruz, explained that the new brand purpose represents the company’s commitment to the future.

“It is about youth, about excitement, about fun, and most of all, about imagination,” he added.

Airtel Africa’s Group Chief Commercial Officer, Anthony Shiner, added that since the youths remain central to achieving Africa’s potential, it has become imperative for the company to empower the new generation.

“Through this campaign, we are reaffirming Airtel Africa’s commitment to advancing the progress of Africa’s young people by providing the connectivity to turn every situation into an opportunity,” he added.

