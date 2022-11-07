What we intend to achieve with ‘Beat Sapa’ Black Friday campaign—Jumia Nigeria

E-commerce platform, Jumia, has explained that this year’s edition of its shopping event, the Black Friday Campaign, expected to hold between November and December, is designed to help SMEs, brands and consumers navigate the various economic challenges facing the country.

According to the online shopping platform, the campaign, tagged ‘Beat Sapa’, and which is expected to run between November and December, this year, would enable Nigerian consumers get massive discounts on a wide range of products across different categories from top international and local brands.

Speaking on the campaign, CEO, Jumia Nigeria, Massimiliano Spalazzi, explained that the campaign provides the online platform the opportunity to enrich the shopping experiences of its consumers.

“With the current economic situation, it is important to ensure that consumers can still shop for their needs at the best prices. This 9th edition is set to provide this, and we are happy to have partnered with the biggest household brands and SMEs.

“We are encouraging our consumers to take advantage of this campaign and “Beat Sapa”, he added.

The Jumia Nigeria boss expressed delight that the annual commercial event, introduced into the country for the first time in Nigeria and Africa, in 2014, had continued to gain popularity amongst consumers.

Speaking on the forthcoming annual campaign, the Country General Manager, Beiersdorf Nivea Consumer, Oladele Adewole, expressed the delight of his company to partner with Jumia on the campaign; noting that would afford consumers the opportunity to enjoy Nivea range of products at affordable prices.