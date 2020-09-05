What we did at the news of schools’ resumption

When COVID-19 pandemic began and there were lockdowns in every sector including education, in order to ensure safety of students’ lives, nobody knew that the closure of schools could take this long. Now that things have started returning to normal gradually and resumption of schools is in view in states, Aunty Yemi went out to feel the pulse of some pupils on how they received the news of their resumption.

Ododooluwa Okunlade, 6 years old, Basic 2

I have been asking my mum when we will resume at school because I am tired of staying at home, but she kept saying she didn’t know. When she told me this week that school will reopen on September 21, I started jumping, saying ‘thank you Jesus.’ I called my younger brother and told him; his face was full of smiles. He went to carry his school bag that he was going to school until my mum stopped him. I am very happy that I will see my friends and teachers again. I now check the calendar every day.

Samuel Ajani, 9 years old, Pry 5

At the news of our resumption back to school on September 21, I quickly ran and took my drum sticks, beat the stool and danced. I could not hide my happiness because I am tired of staying at home.

Oluwajomiloju Olalekan, 6 years old, Basic 1

I felt so happy when I heard that school would be resuming this month. I told my daddy to get my uniform ironed and my school bag ready. At the same time, I will miss my moments with my favourite cartoon “Rainbow Ruby and Dot”. I was so excited. My mind is on the date of resumption so I am already counting down.

Divine Ajekigbe, 8 years old, Basic 4

When I heard the news of our resumption this month, I was so happy that I was rolling on the floor; my mummy said “stop it!” In fact, the next day, my brothers and I started doing personal lessons. Then I rearranged my books as if we will be going to school that same day. I thank God for our governor, God bless Him.

Enoch Ayodeji, 8 years old, Pry 3

I felt very happy that school is resuming because I will see my friends again.

Mary Ishola, 5 years old, Nursery 3

I was so happy to hear the news of our resumption so I jumped up and down where I was. I am eager to see my friends and teachers. I have missed school.

Oluwadarasimi Idowu, 8 years old

When I heard the news that we are going to resume back to school after the covid-19 break, I made a joyful noise that made my ‘big mummy’ run out of her bedroom to ask me what happened. I screamed out of excitement because I am tired of staying at home.

