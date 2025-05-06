What to know about US teacher appreciation day 2025

Teacher Appreciation Week is an annual celebration intended to honor the contributions of educators in shaping society. This observance began in 1944 when Arkansas teacher Mattye White Woodridge advocated for a national day to recognize teachers. Her campaign, which received support from First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, led to the establishment of the first National Teacher Day in 1953.

Initially celebrated in March, the event was moved to May in 1985 by the National Education Association (NEA) and eventually expanded into a full week dedicated to appreciating teachers.

Eleanor Roosevelt played a significant role in initiating this celebration in 1953 by lobbying Congress to create a day for honoring teachers. As noted on the We Are Teachers website, Roosevelt said, “It is quite impossible to give teachers monetary compensation alone that will repay for their devotion to the job and the love that must go to each and every child. But I think we could compensate a little more adequately the teachers in our communities if we were conscious of their importance.”

During Teacher Appreciation Week, which this year runs from Monday, May 5 to Friday, May 9, restaurants and major retail chains across the United States provide a variety of freebies, discounts, and special promotions to celebrate educators.

Brands such as Chipotle, Whataburger, Staples, and Target are offering everything from free meals to classroom supply discounts in honor of the dedication and hard work of teachers. While some of the offers are open to all customers, most require educators to present a valid school ID or enroll in brand-specific loyalty programs.

National Teacher Day, the focal point of the week, will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 6.

