What to know about sole survivor of Air India plane crash

A British-Indian man has emerged as the sole known survivor of the Air India Flight 171 crash, which killed more than 200 people and devastated a residential area in the Indian city of Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The Gatwick-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner went down shortly after taking off at 1:38 PM IST, crashing into housing used by trainee doctors near BJ Medical College.

Air India confirmed 242 people were on board, including 53 Britons, 169 Indian nationals, seven Portuguese citizens, and one Canadian. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Among the wreckage, rescue workers discovered 40-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British-Indian businessman from London, who had managed to escape the burning debris.

He was found bloodied, with torn clothing, and still carrying his phone and boarding pass. Officials say he had been seated in 11A, a window seat.

Ramesh was rushed to a local hospital with multiple injuries. “He was disorientated, with injuries all over his body, but he seems to be out of danger,” said Dr. Dhaval Gameti, who treated him.

Video footage from the scene showed Ramesh stumbling through rubble in a state of shock. He later told Indian broadcaster DD News that the plane made a strange noise and felt unstable within seconds of lifting off.

“The lights started flickering, and then the plane hit something,” Ramesh said from his hospital bed. “There were bodies everywhere. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me.”

Mr Ramesh told DD News: “When the flight took off, within five to 10 seconds it felt like it was stuck in the air.

“Suddenly, the lights started flickering – green and white – then the plane rammed into some establishment that was there.”

Mr Ramesh told the newspaper the section of the plane he was in landed on the ground, rather than hitting the roof of a building.

“When I saw the exit, I thought I could come out. I tried, and I did. Maybe the people who were on the other side of the plane weren’t able to,” he said.

Ramesh’s brother, Ajaykumar Ramesh, 35, was also on board but is feared to be among the deceased. The two men were returning to the UK after a business trip and had been seated just a few seats apart.

Their other brother, Nayan Kumar Ramesh, told Sky News that Vishwash called their father in a state of shock, saying: “I don’t know how I’m alive.”

A family member told PA Media that Ramesh’s face was covered in blood, but he was able to speak and appeared to be recovering.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ramesh in hospital on Friday. UK officials have also arrived in India to support the investigation, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) confirmed.

Experts say survival in such a crash is extremely rare. Professor Edwina Galea, director of the Fire Safety Engineering Group at the University of Greenwich, told The Telegraph that the flight conditions point to a “non-survivable crash.”

“Technically, I think this crash was not survivable. It’s miraculous that anyone made it out,” she said.

Beyond the passengers, the crash caused further devastation on the ground. According to Divyansh Singh, vice-president of the Federation of All India Medical Association, five medical students were killed and around 50 people injured when the aircraft struck their dormitory.

Tata Group, which owns Air India, has pledged 10 million rupees (about £86,000) in compensation for each family who lost a loved one.

The company also committed to covering medical expenses for survivors and supporting the rebuilding of the affected college infrastructure.

