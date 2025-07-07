What to know about Rashidi Ladoja, the next in line to become Olubadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, on Monday joined his ancestors, paving the way for the emergence of former Oyo State Governor, Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, as the next in line to the throne.

Tribune Online reports that the monarch, who ascended the throne in July 2024, died in the early hours of Monday, July 7, 2025, after spending only a year as Olubadan. His death came just two days after celebrating his 90th birthday.

To become Olubadan, a candidate must belong to one of the two high-ranking traditional chieftaincy lines — the Balogun (military) and Otun (civil) lines.

The late Oba Olakulehin belonged to the Balogun line and had waited 38 years after becoming Jagun Balogun before ascending the throne.

With his passing, the line of succession now shifts to the Otun line, where High Chief Rashidi Ladoja currently holds the highest position as Otun Olubadan. However, Ladoja’s ascension to the throne of Olubadan is subject to the approval of the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

In this article, Tribune Online takes a look at important things to know about the man expected to become the next Olubadan.

Background and Education

Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja was born on September 24, 1944, in the Gambari area of Ibadan. He attended Ibadan Boys High School from 1958 to 1963 and Olivet Baptist High School between 1964 and 1965. He later studied chemical engineering at the University of Liège, Belgium, between 1966 and 1972.

Early Political Involvement

Ladoja was elected to the Nigerian Senate in 1993 during the short-lived Nigerian Third Republic, representing the United Nigeria Congress Party under the Abacha political transition.

Banking Career

In 2000, he rose to the position of director at Standard Trust Bank Limited before fully returning to politics.

Governorship of Oyo State

He was elected governor of Oyo State in April 2003 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and assumed office on May 29, 2003. His emergence was backed by the late Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu, a major PDP power broker in the state.

Political Crisis and Impeachment

By August 2004, a power struggle between Ladoja and Adedibu over government appointments plunged the administration into crisis. This eventually led to Ladoja’s impeachment by Oyo State legislators on January 12, 2006. His deputy, Adebayo Alao-Akala, was sworn in as governor.

Court Victory and Return to Office

On November 1, 2006, the Court of Appeal declared the impeachment null and void, pending Supreme Court confirmation. The apex court upheld the verdict on November 11, 2006, and Ladoja officially resumed office on December 12, 2006.

EFCC Arrest

On August 28, 2008, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Ladoja over allegations of non-remittance of N1.9 billion from the sale of government shares during his administration. He was briefly remanded in prison by the Federal High Court in Lagos on August 30, 2008, and granted bail of N100 million on September 5.

Subsequent Governorship Contests

He ran as the Accord Party candidate in the 2011 and 2015 Oyo State governorship elections but lost both times to Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Retreat from Politics

Ladoja later joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and then the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in 2018 before stepping away from partisan politics to focus on traditional duties.

Acceptance of Ceremonial Beaded Crown

On August 12, 2024, the late Olubadan, Oba Olakulehin, presented the ceremonial beaded crown to High Chief Ladoja — a crown he had previously rejected during the administration of former Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

