What to know about heat wave in the US

A dangerous, record-breaking heat wave will spread over the eastern United States and is expected to last several days.

Extreme heat warnings have been issued in Illinois, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Iowa, West Virginia and South Dakota, where temperatures could rise over 110 degrees.

More than 170 million people will experience the highest level of extreme heat on Sunday and throughout the week, according to AccuWeather.

What constitutes a heat wave?

A heat wave is a continuous period of abnormally hot weather, generally lasting over two days, according to the National Weather Service.

However, the definition of a heat wave varies by region.

How to conserve energy during a heat wave

In the Midwest and the Northeast, a heat wave is considered three or more days in a row of temperatures of at least 90 degrees. But in Phoenix, for example, temperatures are regularly well above 90 degrees and into the triple digits without it being from a heat wave. So a heat wave is relative to the local average temperature and may require temperatures to be significantly above normal for several days, according to the NWS.

First heat wave of the season

This is the first heat wave of summer 2025, and it’s coming in hot and humid. This will be the hottest week of the year, so far.

The National Weather Service warned that people must be extra vigilant.

“When our bodies aren’t acclimated to the heat yet – will make for an especially dangerous period for many,” the weather service posted on X.

Heat-related health issues

Extreme heat leads to an average of 800 deaths annually in the U.S. In 2024, 238 heat-related deaths outnumbered deaths by any other weather phenomenon such as tornadoes, hurricanes or flooding.

“The last day of a heat wave, and the day after a heat wave breaks, are often when most heat-related illnesses and emergencies are reported,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. “This is because health impacts from heat accumulate over time.”

In order to be prepared the NWS recommends drinking a lot of fluids, keeping the air conditioning on, avoiding staying outside for long periods of time and checking up on your loved ones.

Seniors and babies are particularly sensitive to extreme heat and extreme temperature changes. If there are any signs of heat exhaustion and dehydration, authorities recommend taking medical action.

Record high temperatures expected this week

In the Midwest and northeast, temperatures are expected to be 15 degrees higher than average, and humidity will make it feel even hotter. Nights will be “exceptionally warm,” according to Porter, and temperatures will not drop below 80 degrees in these areas.

The temperatures will stand between 90 and 110 degrees. New York City will experience 97 degrees, Boston will see 94-degree days and in Washington, D.C., the temperature could go up to 100. With 90-degree heat, Chicago will see its hottest day on record in the last few years.

According to The Weather Channel, changes in pressure and winds will create a heat dome that will flatten out slowly next week.

At the same time, snow is expected in Montana, also breaking records for the lowest temperature during this time of year.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE