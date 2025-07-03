FeaturesLatest News

What to know about Canada wildfires initiative

Israel Arogbonlo
Canada's AI Compute Access Fund, Canada is a great place to live and many Canadian provinces offer a high minimum wage

The Government of Canada has introduced special measures to support individuals and communities affected by the 2025 wildfires.

Contents
Eligibility Criteria:How to Apply:Duration of Support:

These measures aim to provide relief to those who have lost or had their essential documents damaged or made inaccessible due to the wildfires.

ALSO READ: Seven easy ways to join ADC, other political parties in Nigeria

Eligibility Criteria:

  • Canadian Citizens and Permanent Residents: Those whose passports, citizenship certificates, permanent resident cards, or other Canadian travel documents were lost, damaged, or made inaccessible due to wildfires are eligible for free replacements. If they’ve already paid for replacements since April 1, 2025, they can request a refund.
  • Temporary Residents: International students, temporary foreign workers, and visitors directly affected by wildfires can replace their status documents and apply to restore or extend their status in Canada, or renew their work or study permit free of charge. The 90-day deadline for temporary residents to apply for status restoration will be waived for those impacted by wildfires.
  • Foreign Emergency Services Personnel: Application and biometric fees are waived for foreign emergency services personnel coming to Canada to help fight wildfires, effective June 11, 2025.

How to Apply:

To learn more about the eligibility criteria, application process, and replacement documents covered under the 2025 special measures for wildfires, visit the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) website. You can also contact IRCC for more information.

Duration of Support:

These measures are in effect until November 30, 2025, providing time for individuals to secure necessary documents and focus on recovery and safety.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams, and the Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, Court dismisses Gani Adams’ N5bn defamation suit against Igboho
Next Article Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, Coalition: I’m dedicated, loyal to PDP — Senator Ningi

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×