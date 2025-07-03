What to know about Canada wildfires initiative

The Government of Canada has introduced special measures to support individuals and communities affected by the 2025 wildfires.

These measures aim to provide relief to those who have lost or had their essential documents damaged or made inaccessible due to the wildfires.

Eligibility Criteria:

Canadian Citizens and Permanent Residents: Those whose passports, citizenship certificates, permanent resident cards, or other Canadian travel documents were lost, damaged, or made inaccessible due to wildfires are eligible for free replacements. If they’ve already paid for replacements since April 1, 2025, they can request a refund.

Temporary Residents: International students, temporary foreign workers, and visitors directly affected by wildfires can replace their status documents and apply to restore or extend their status in Canada, or renew their work or study permit free of charge. The 90-day deadline for temporary residents to apply for status restoration will be waived for those impacted by wildfires.

Foreign Emergency Services Personnel: Application and biometric fees are waived for foreign emergency services personnel coming to Canada to help fight wildfires, effective June 11, 2025.

How to Apply:

To learn more about the eligibility criteria, application process, and replacement documents covered under the 2025 special measures for wildfires, visit the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) website. You can also contact IRCC for more information.

Duration of Support:

These measures are in effect until November 30, 2025, providing time for individuals to secure necessary documents and focus on recovery and safety.