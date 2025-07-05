What to know about Bank of Baroda recruitment LBO 2025

Bank of Baroda has announced its much-anticipated Local Bank Officer (LBO) 2025 recruitment, offering 2,500 entry-level officer positions in rural and semi-urban branches across 18 states in India.

According to the bank’s website, the selection process features a multi-stage evaluation: an online written exam, followed by a psychometric test, language proficiency assessment, and finally, group discussion and/or personal interview.

“The written test comprises 120 objective questions, 30 each in English, banking knowledge, general/economic awareness, and reasoning & quantitative aptitude, with a time limit of two hours and penalisation for incorrect answers.

“The pay scale for the LBO (JMGS‑I) role ranges from ₹48,480 to ₹85,920 monthly, with additional perks such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), city compensatory benefits, medical coverage, pension, gratuity, and more.

“State-wise, the highest number of vacancies in the Bank of Baroda recruitment are in Gujarat (1,160), Maharashtra (485), and Karnataka (450), with positions also available in states like Assam, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Kerala.

“Shortlisted candidates from the written test will be called for subsequent rounds, and those finally selected must join within their chosen state or risk a penalty if they resign early .

“For aspirants, this represents a solid opportunity to secure a stable banking career in the financial sector, especially for those with experience and regional language skills. If you’d like, I can provide tips on preparing for the written exam, psychometric tests, or how to excel in the LPT and interview,” the bank stated.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the position, candidates must have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university or institute (including Integrated Dual Degree – IDD).

Applicants must have a strong command of the local language of the state they are applying for, including reading, writing, speaking, and comprehension.

The age of the candidate should be between 21 and 30 years.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise an online test, a psychometric test, or any other assessment deemed suitable for further evaluation. Candidates who qualify in the online test will be called for Group Discussion and/or Interview.

What to know

The online examination will consist of 120 questions carrying a total of 120 marks and will be conducted over 120 minutes.

Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 850 plus applicable payment gateway charges for candidates belonging to General, EWS, and OBC categories. For SC, ST, PwD, Ex-servicemen, and female candidates, the fee is Rs 175 plus gateway charges.

Payments can be made using debit cards, credit cards, internet banking, UPI, or other available modes by entering the required details on the payment page.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Bank of Baroda.

