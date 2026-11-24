Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed him to sustain efforts to improve security across the South-West by working closely with conventional security agencies.

Igboho said the president specifically instructed him to strengthen cooperation between his indigenous security outfit, Iru Ekun Security Network, and security agencies to tackle criminal activities, protect communities and prevent terrorist infiltration across Yorubaland.

The directive, according to a statement from Igboho’s media office in Ibadan, Oyo State, followed a brief meeting between the activist and Tinubu on Saturday, shortly after the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally at Mapo Hall in Ibadan.

During the meeting, which reportedly took place inside the president’s official vehicle, discussions centred on the operations of Iru Ekun and the need to improve security in both rural communities and urban areas.

The statement quoted Igboho as saying, “After the Ibadan Presidential Campaign Council rally on Saturday, President Bola Tinubu called me into his car and instructed me to continue working with security agencies to ensure peace and stability of the South-West.

“I was honoured by our President on Saturday when I had a brief discussion with him inside his official car before the presidential convoy moved out of the ancient Mapo Hall premises, Ibadan, on Saturday. It vividly shows that Mr President values our selfless efforts to galvanise and improve the security and safety of our people.

“Our discussion lasted for about five minutes. Mr President directed that we must sustain our operations by securing rural communities, urban centres and our forests in Yorubaland against terrorists from neighbouring African countries.

“Mr President emphasised that Iru Ekun cooperation with all security agencies is germane to tackling criminality in Yorubaland, including our agrarian settlements and forest reserves. He said we should monitor all terrains with a view to preventing infiltration by terrorists from Lake Chad, Mali and other African countries.

“We were also instructed to provide security to all Nigerians within our jurisdictions regardless of ethnic, religious, and political divides. The president stressed that our security duties must be carried out by informing security agencies ahead such that positive results and impacts can be achieved in restoring the confidence of the people in government’s responsibility of providing security for the citizenry,” the statement concluded.

The president also reportedly emphasised the importance of extending the security network’s operations to forest reserves and agricultural settlements, with particular attention to preventing the movement of terrorists from Lake Chad, Mali and other parts of Africa.

Igboho said the directive further required Iru Ekun operatives to protect Nigerians within their areas of operation without discrimination based on ethnicity, religion or political affiliation.