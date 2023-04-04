Israel Arogbonlo

Literary icon, Professor Wole Soyinka has reacted to the conduct of the 2023 presidential election held Saturday, February 25.

According to him, the election is “not exactly the most edifying exercise that we’ve been through”.

He stated this when featured on Monday’s edition of Channels Television’s Roadmap 2023, which was monitored by TRIBUNE ONLINE.

His words;

“On arriving, I came in for the World Poetry Day, and immediately, I was bombarded by the most horrendous narratives both pre and after the elections.

“Since then, I’ve also read columns; I’ve seen Nigerian papers for the first time in months and I didn’t like what I read at all.

“My trust has broken down completely and even the minimum restraint that we’ve learnt to expect from seasoned politicians have been jettisoned completely.”

The 2023 elections have been greeted with widespread controversies across the country following some irregularities that marred the process.

