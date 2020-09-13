What Oyo APC factions agreed at Abuja meeting

Details emerged over the weekend on some of the resolutions reached at a meeting of key figures of the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held in Abuja last Thursday.

The meeting convened by the Governor Abubakar Badaru-led Reconciliation Committee of the APC brought together the two factions of the Oyo APC, Unity Forum and SENACO to a roundtable where peace was brokered.

Among those present at the meeting were, former Oyo State governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala; former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu; aide to former governor Lam Adesina, Fatai Ibikunle; former Senator, Ayo Adeseun; Minister of Sports, Mr Sunday Dare; former Oyo deputy governor, Mr Moses Adeyemo; former Senator, Soji Akanbi; chairman, Oyo APC, Mr Akin Oke; Senators Teslim Folarin and Fatai Buhari; Honourable Dokun Odebunmi.

In the well-attended meeting, stakeholders agreed to unite, embrace peace, work to reposition the party so as to reclaim Oyo state.

However, this agreement was not without the two groups of Unity Forum and SENACO shifting grounds to arrive at a consensus.

Central to the agreement reached was the assurance of a level-playing ground with no individual or group claiming to own the party.

While conceding that there was the tendency for party members to be in and out of the party, both groups resolved that the party belonged to no particular individual or group.

On calls for dissolution or stay of Chief Akin Oke-led state executive council, the meeting resolved to allow party executive councils from ward to state level to subsist only till early next year when they will all be dissolved.

The meeting noted that it will be counter-productive for the party to allow the party executive councils across states to remain till 2022 which is the year for the nomination of candidates across different levels and the onset of politicking ahead 2023.

Members held that the inevitable dissolution of the executive councils and conduct of congresses in 2021 across states will afford the party ample time to sufficiently resolve issues that might arise before the 2023 politicking begins.

Also, tension about who is the leader of the party was calmed with a resolution that leaders of the party will emerge going by their efforts and contribution to the party.

The various stakeholders at the meeting cautioned against the particular appointment of leaders, asking that leaders will emerge in a transparent manner through their efforts concerning the party.

Furthermore, it was agreed that the registration of members of the party should commence in earnest.

In addition, members agreed that they will defer more to the Badaru-led reconciliation committee as against the former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala-led reconciliation committee.

Meanwhile, a follow-up meeting will be held at Ibadan house of Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, next Sunday, where the key figures are expected to restate their commitment to a united and progressive APC.

Fayemi’s house was chosen when some participants at the meeting rejected Alao-Akala’s Bodija Estate residence as the venue of the meeting.

