What Not to Miss in Cape Town

Cape Town is one of the world’s best cities to spend time.

Whether you’re looking for thrilling outdoor adventures, the best restaurants, accommodation, or things to do with kids, couples, alone, or on a budget, Cape Town has it all.

With its distinct flavour influenced by the cultures of Indonesian, French, Dutch, British, and German settlers, any Cape Town Tour will be worthwhile.

The following are just a few things not to miss in Cape Town:

Kirstenbosch

This botanical garden of 1,300 acres slopes down from Table Mountain through Cape Town’s leafy southern suburbs. The Tree Canopy Walkway (also known as ‘the Boomslang’ or tree snake) offers an elevated vantage point ideal for bird watching and selfies. The protea garden, dedicated to South Africa’s national flower, is not to be missed.

The garden is an ideal place in Cape Town’s city centre where you can sit back and relax, while enjoying the absolute beauty of nature.

The V&A Waterfront

This waterfront development is South Africa’s most-visited destination.

Set on the edge of a natural, historic working harbour with the iconic Table Mountain as a backdrop, it offers a cosmopolitan mix of experiences ranging from leisure to shopping and exclusive entertainment.

The V&A Waterfront is a bustling district that features boutiques selling gifts and designs, a variety of museums, and a restaurant scene that ranges from casual burger joints to upscale bistros.

Attractions that are suitable for families include the tall Cape Wheel ride, the Two Oceans Aquarium, and the ClockTower Playground, which is centred on a redbrick tower that was built in 1882.

Lions Head

This unique mountain, which is located 669 metres above sea level, offers breath-taking views of the surrounding area, including Table Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.





It is a well-known spot for hiking and views of both sunrise or sunset, depending on the time of day you choose to explore the area.

Hikers are rewarded with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take in views of the city below. If you are searching for a strenuous hike or a relaxing stroll, Lions Head is the ideal destination to go exploring because it offers both.

The Scenic Route to Cape Point via Boulders Beach

This section of sandy coastline on the Cape Peninsula is characterised by rocky outcrops and turbulent waves and a colony of free-living African penguins at Boulders Beach is the primary magnet for visitors.

Cape Point is a mecca for people who enjoy being outside, with added features like breath-taking scenery, excellent hiking paths, secluded beaches, and picture-perfect views.

This location is perfect for fishing, surfing, hiking, and picnicking, to name just a few.

Getting these views of the Cape Peninsula’s mountains and coastline is an essential part of any Cape Town tour.

Bo-Kaap Museum

The Bo-Kaap neighbourhood in Cape Town is often regarded as one of the city’s most aesthetically pleasing and distinctive areas. The walls of the homes are covered in a pastel colour palette, and the roads are paved with cobblestones.

Bo-Kaap is the location of a thriving community of creatives, including artists, musicians, and businesspeople.

There are a large number of excellent dining and drinking establishments, and the locals are always happy to engage in conversation with guests and show them about.