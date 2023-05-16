THE question has lingered in my mind for the last couple of days: what next for the State of Living Spring? I have to examine leadership in Osun State, my home state. The rape of the Osun economy and resources by some administrations in our past history plunged a once vibrant, promising state into poverty and its people into dismay. We have had great leaders like Isiaka Adeleke (a.k.a Serubawon), Bisi Akande and Olagunsoye Oyinlola who have made their marks in the sands of time but other administrations after them were promoted naivety and economic misdirection. If indeed it is true that some members of the immediate past administration looted government property, then it is very shameful and disheartening. Osun could be one of the wealthiest and richest states in the Federation if only we can set our priorities right and stop chasing shadows, which a governor once did. He started the construction of an airport instead of developing economic activities to jumpstart the Osun economy and build a legacy of wealth, he bastardized the once vibrant education sector of the Osun people.

He neglected renovation of old schools and infrastructure and started the construction of new ones that were irrelevant and inimical to the growth of the knowledge industry in the state. Osun people are tired of deceit and lies. We the people of Osun State are willing and ready for concrete development, which Governor Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke can and must provide. It is time to build a new Osun State of our dream. There is much to do if only the current administration can see what I see. The potentials of Osun State are so enormous. Osun is blessed. God has blessed Osun with gold and other mineral resources which could be developed to its advantage. The current Osun government could partner with the Federal Government to create an investment hub for gold and the jewellery industry. Osun is blessed with culture which could be a strength in galvanising the tourism and hospitality industry. Ile Ife, the cradle of the Yoruba; Ilesa, the city of Ijesa crown; Osogbo Oroki, the home of Osun the living spring; and Ila Orangun, the city of the Igbomina crown, are centres of rich cultural, historical, archaeological and museum artifacts.

Erin Ijesa and Oke Ila are centres of God’s wonders in nature of falls that will arouse the imagination of man. Imesi-Ipole now known as Imesi Ile where the great battles were fought could be turned into a centre of research on war, peace and conflict studies like the Umuahia National War Museum. In Imesi Ile, we have the relics of the exploits of Orisarayibi Ogundamola Ogedengbe, the Commander-in-Chief of the Parapo Allied Forces that consisted of Ijesa, Ekiti, Igbomina, etc, of Eastern Yorubaland. Osun is a home of history, culture, tradition and heritage. In Ada, Osun has one of the best golf courses in the whole of Nigeria. In the modern development of real estate, Osun is full of cosmopolitan centres. The cities around Ilesa, Osogbo,, Ikirun are almost catching up joining each other, which could be a blessing in disguise. In the years to come, I see another Lagos developing in Osun if resources are well harnessed. The economy developed out of agriculture is also a strength which the Adeleke government could work on for the prosperity of Osun State. The Leventis Agriculture Centre at Ilesa and the various farm settlements lying idle could be a game changer to jump-start agricultural development.

While growing up in Ilesa, we had the Forestry Division at Ijebu-Jesa Road where forestry and timber activities flourished. Osun is blessed with young, brilliant and vibrant youth who could be trained in the development of information technology. The development of the tech industry and hubs could be another area of interest to engage the youth. My dear Governor Adeleke, governance is no longer an arm chair thing. It is hard work, charting the destiny of a people. If you use the opportunity well, your name will linger forever in the hearts of the people and historians will write your name in gold. It is time to work very hard and I will plead with the people of Osun to please join hands with the present Adeleke government to build the new Osun State of greatness and prosperity which we all yearn for.

Agunlejika, a lawyer, is of Comforthez Books, Lagos

