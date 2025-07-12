What may change as Lagos tenancy bill passes second reading

The Lagos State Tenancy Bill passed its second reading during plenary this week, marking a significant step forward in the Lagos State House of Assembly’s efforts to overhaul rental housing laws.

In addition to streamlining rental agreements and dispute resolution procedures, the Lagos tenancy bill seeks to reinterpret the legal relationship between landlords, tenants, and agents.

Titled ‘A Bill for a Law to Regulate the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in Lagos State, Including the Procedure for the Recovery of Premises and for Connected Purposes’, the proposed legislation is expected to overhaul the legal framework governing tenancy in Lagos, one of Africa’s most densely populated cities.

If passed, the Lagos tenancy bill could bring significant changes to the rental landscape, offering tenants greater clarity on their rights and protections, while also outlining responsibilities for landlords and agents in clearer terms.

One of the most notable changes proposed is the formal structuring of rent payment options, allowing tenants to choose between monthly and yearly payment plans.

During plenary, Hon Sa’ad Olumoh, one of the lawmakers championing the bill, stressed that the bill seeks to bring sanity and structure to the often tense landlord-tenant relationship.

According to him, a key goal of the bill is to eliminate ambiguity in tenancy agreements, especially in areas relating to eviction notices, rent increment timelines, and agent responsibilities.

The Lagos tenancy bill also introduces guidelines to prevent arbitrary eviction, providing clearer legal steps that landlords must take before recovering premises. Lawmakers believe this will protect tenants from sudden displacement and abusive practices that are currently common in the informal rental market.

Hon Aro Moshood praised the bill as timely and people-centred. He advocated for an enforcement mechanism that would discipline landlords who impose exploitative rent demands or who fail to comply with legally prescribed procedures. He argued that such measures would restore fairness and balance to the housing sector.

On his part, Hon Stephen Ogundipe echoed this sentiment, describing the bill as inclusive and comprehensive.

He highlighted that it addresses all major aspects of tenancy—from agent engagement and rent terms to resolution of disputes—while maintaining legal fairness for all parties involved.

Hon Femi Saheed pointed out that the proposed legislation also protects landlords’ interests. He noted that it outlines landlord rights concerning tenement rates, land use charges, and other levies. More importantly, it defines the limits of tenant obligations, reducing the potential for conflict or exploitation on both sides.

Another key provision in the Lagos tenancy bill is the formal regulation of estate agents. Lawmakers argued that agents have often operated in a loosely regulated space, sometimes causing friction or financial loss for tenants and landlords alike. The bill aims to standardise their conduct and hold them accountable for their roles in tenancy contracts.

Hon Ajayi Oladele emphasised the bill’s role in addressing long-standing disputes often caused by estate agents.

“For the first time, all stakeholders will have a clear understanding of their legal positions,” he stated, adding that the legislation would reduce grey areas that cause frequent conflicts.

Commending the bill’s emphasis on fairness, Hon Omolara Olumegbon pointed out that it also takes into account tenants’ financial planning needs. By offering flexibility in rent timelines—monthly or yearly—the bill ensures that tenants can choose what works best for them without fear of exploitation or sudden eviction.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa remarked on the significance of crafting a bill that recognises the economic realities of both tenants and landlords.

He urged his colleagues to consider tenants who often rely on year-end bonuses or leave allowances to meet rent obligations.

Obasa also touched on the challenges faced by landlords, especially in the face of rising costs of building materials. He stressed the importance of rental income for many Lagosians, particularly retirees who depend on property as their primary source of livelihood.

In addition to protecting both parties, Obasa called on the government to review its housing delivery promises. He noted that an improved supply of affordable housing would ultimately ease pressure on the rental market and reduce disputes over high rent costs.

Following a thorough discussion, the House sent the bill to the Housing Committee for additional legislative action. The committee has three weeks to evaluate the bill and report back to the House for additional consideration.

Given Lagos’s ongoing growth and population, policymakers believe that this measure might signal a shift in the state’s rental housing policies and usher in a new era of justice, transparency, and legal protection for all parties engaged in the housing system.

