What many don’t know about my famous dad —Alake

Olatunbosun Alake is the Special Adviser on Innovation and Technology to the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu. SEGUN KASALI engaged him on issues relating to his life, among others.

What role did your father play while growing up?

Dad was a disciplinarian and also pushed us to do excellently well. He told us to go as far as we can in our endeavour. He is also the most intellectual in the house. I picked his analytical skill. And because we are both analytical, we can both debate over an issue for a long time. I can also say that he taught me to be self-determined. We both also desire to have a better country.

What is it that people do not know about your dad, Dele Alake, aside being a media personality and politician?

I think a lot of people know a lot about him. Perhaps what they don’t know about him is that he appreciates good food. He is a fantastic father. Right after I finished secondary school, I left for the United States. I took some exams and I passed. My parents are so passionate about education, and wanted to give us the best of it. And all of that contributed to the reasons why I left the country. And I must say that it was one of the best decisions that my parents made.

How so?

Because of what I had been exposed to. I was exposed to different culture. I was exposed to different modes of working. I was exposed to certain principles. I was exposed to different modus operandi. And you know being exposed to another clime, increases your richness. It expands your horizon as there are other things you are able to bring into situations because of your new experience. And that also informs the work I do here.

Settling for computer science in United States must have been challenging.

Yes. You are correct. A lot of my classmates that I met, had gone far. They have done some advanced courses in secondary schools. So, there was at least some catching up on my path to do. And then, living on your own and getting used to new culture. For instance, if someone invites you to go somewhere in Nigeria, they might be paying your bill. But, that is not the way it is over there. They expect that you pay yours and I pay mine. But, you know we have that hospitality mindset here.

I remember a time I was sick and a friend of mine came. He then said let me go to the store for you since you are on the sick bed. So, he asked what I wanted and I replied that I want this, this and that. He said okay it is fine. And in my mind I was saying thank God he was going to get something for me. But, the next thing I heard, was ‘where is your money’.

What did life present after university?

After my university, I did my Master’s. Then, I got a job in New York. After I left that job, I was discussing with my dad and he was talking about the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC). At that time, a lot of things had started coming up. So, my dad said I should come for my NYSC though I have always thought I would come back to Nigeria because it is better when you come back as a youth rather than at old age when you won’t be able to get used to the system anymore. So, he convinced me and I came back for my youth corps programme.

That decision we both made at that time brought me where I am today. If I did not come back as at the time I did, I don’t know if I would be here by now. Some of these decisions are time-sensitive. The friends I made during my NYSC are so important and they are still my friends today. And I thank God for those friends as well. We navigated Nigeria together. They are very supportive. I know the families of some of them. In fact, one of them just got married a few weeks ago. All of them are doing well too. Even when I came to Nigeria and immediately started NYSC, I got a job with a telecommunications company (ipNX). After rising to some level at ipNX, I moved to another company, called Film House Cinemas where I was the General Manager and we did a lot. It was from being the General Manager, Innovation and Technology of Film House Cinemas that I came here as the Special Adviser under the amiable governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

How did you meet the governor?

I met His Excellency in 2018. I have known the governor a while back but we had not officially met until 2018 when I started discussing about my interest. He thought it was quite interesting. Even for the campaign, I was designing a particular action-plan; It was not used because someone had already done something in that regard. So, I was working behind the scenes. But, I had another discussion with him and he felt ‘you are from the technology background and so why can’t you come in to drive innovation. And I thought that would be very interesting.

What do you know about the governor that some of us don’t know?

The governor is very empathetic, which a lot of people don’t know. If you tell the him you have a problem, he is very responsible and I am sure people must have been seeing what he is doing, especially to people in need. The governor is also passionate about development and I think that is why I find it very rewarding to work for him. Some of the things we discussed about innovation, he wants them activated immediately. For instance, when I told him we have to start funding pure, basic and applied research, he immediately set the ball in motion. So, these qualities are very important that I think most people don’t get to see.

Why do I think you have nicknames?

(Laughs). I had a nickname in school and this was because I look like a certain basket ball player and you know Americans are very free with their expressions. So, they would just call me KG -Kevin Garnet, who was a superstar basketball player in 2000. So, people started calling me that because they felt I look like him and the name just stuck.

Do you also play basketball?

Well, I used to play right after secondary school in a little way and not the professional way. One of the things I appreciate while in America then was that I had friends from different countries-Europe, South America and others. But, most interesting was that I had friends from other African countries and it was not what we typically experienced in Nigeria. I had friends from Botswana, Egypt, Congo, Senegal, Gambia and the like. For me, it is quite appreciative. There is a big world out there and there are tons of experiences we can learn from.

You must be bookish.

I would not say I am bookish. I have a good mix of the two. Yes, I would be in the library and at the same time, I had a social life. Meeting my wife was organic really. She was a member of my church. When I saw her, I walked up to her. She was and still quite humble, hardworking with the right principles. It was not the first time I saw her that I went up to her. It took a while. But, of course, she tried to give me a tough time when I eventually walked up to her to declare my interest (laughs). So, I made my intentions clearly known and she acceded to my request when she saw that I was very serious.

Anything she’s been trying change in you?

Maybe because I am very analytical. I analyze a lot. I can really analyze a lot of things. So, my wife thinks I analyze too much. For instance, she would say this is just a simple situation. Then, I would say no it is not just that and then I would start analyzing. So, she thinks I am too analytical.

What is the most memorable thing to happen to you?

I would say it was the time I encountered Christ. I am a born again Christian. And I think that is one thing I can never forget. I came to the realization that I needed to follow Jesus Christ.

It happened while I was in school. For me, It was just a dawning, a realization that we have to live right. I believe since we came to this world with nothing, we are going to leave with nothing and we are going to stand before God. So, when we quickly realize that a lot of things don’t really matter, then we would see beyond the now. When some things really matter, some other things don’t really matter then. So, I thank God for my life, wife, and my kids.

One of your kids must be very analytical like you.

My son is very analytical. In fact, it is more than mine and he is only five years old. He is also very smart.

How do you give back?

I do so mostly through my church-Redeemed Christian Church of God. We have an indigent area we go to on Saturdays where we feed the less privileged. I give to all kinds of people who are in need.

How do you want to be remembered?

That I made a difference in people’s lives.

Do you unwind at all?

You could see that I am a very boring person (laughs). You could catch me in a corner reading good books or watching a certain programme, like a good documentary. A good documentary would make me relax.