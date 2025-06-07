What is your opinion on APC lawmakers’, governors’ endorsement of President Tinubu for a second term?

The National Working Committee (NWC) and some governors and lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress have endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term, which the president reportedly accepted. KINGSLEY ALUMONA sampled the opinions of some Nigerians on this decision by some APC top members. Their views:

Edris Amadu

Tinubu’s endorsement is premature. He is just two years into his first tenure. The APC political mavericks knew the Nigerian people were not satisfied with Tinubu’s harsh economic policy. Though they are entitled to their endorsement, the people would speak through the ballot.

Prince Danny Rich’es

You cannot take those rubber-stamp lawmakers seriously. As for the governors, they are in for two things: looting and escaping probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ndianabasi Usoro

The adoption of President Tinubu as the consensus 2027 presidential candidate by the APC lawmakers and governors seems premature. While party unity is important, such decisions should ideally come after evaluating performance, public sentiment, and democratic consultation. Endorsing a candidate this early could stifle internal party democracy and discourage other credible aspirants. Nigerians deserve open and competitive primaries, not predetermined outcomes. Consensus should reflect broad-based agreement, not elite arrangements. Political processes must remain transparent and inclusive for a healthy democracy.

Tunde Omotoso

Perfect. There would be continuity, no life lost to vote campaign, and we would conserve the money that would have been wasted on campaigns.

Chinedu Donald Odega

The endorsement saves them money on conducting a primary election as everyone already knows who would win.

Sanni Shehu

They are entitled to their endorsement of President Tinubu. On the other hand, as electorate, we are also entitled to choose the candidate we prefer.

Tofag Omotayo Francis

If President Tinubu truly won the last election, as it was claimed, he would not start campaigning now for reelection come 2027.

Adebisi Olorungbemi

The endorsement of President Tinubu for 2027 is a proactive approach. There has been much intimidation of the government by groups, party alliances, tribes, and individuals. The opposition has already started forming strategies that could damage public opinion about the president and his government. It is important for him, too, to begin to create synergy, build bridges and register the right impression. This is real politics. It is what it is.

Oluwabusuyi Oluwaseun

They should adopt him. But it is the people who would vote. No governor can tell me where to cast my vote.

Bartholomew Adewusi

President Tinubu’s adoption by the APC governors and lawmakers would not affect the true result of the 2027 presidential election if there is a level playing ground for all candidates and there is no interference by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the police and military.

Titus Ikechukwu

I see Tinubu’s adoption by some APC leaders as a personal interest in a country of over 200 million people with the majority living in pain, sorrow, and hardship. 2027 is all about one man, one vote. My vote is one, Soludo’s vote is one, Wike’s vote is one, Umahi’s vote is one. So, if some APC leaders adopted Tinubu, they each have one vote ─ not my vote, and not the votes of millions of Nigerians. The lawmakers and the governors who are adopting Tinubu now are betrayers. President Tinubu should be careful of them.

Abubakar Umar Yabo

The lawmakers and governors endorsed President Tinubu but kept silent on insecurity, economic hardship, and poverty. 2027 is coming, and we will vote them out.

Aluko Abiodun

Politically, you cannot expect anything less than what they do. It is about politics, not about the people they are representing. The endorsers of President Tinubu are looking for what they would get, perhaps some political slots in 2027, and the only way they could get it is by publicly declaring their support for Tinubu.

However, before the 2015 election, many stakeholders and political officeholders expressed their support for former President Goodluck Jonathan, but he lost to the people’s will. The current situation in Nigeria would have a powerful effect on the outcome of the 2027 elections.

Emmanuel Ameh

President Tinubu was never voted for. He would lose again if we had a good and true INEC chairman.

Yomi Ogunleye Oluwayomi

Tinubu and his Titanic ship know that they have failed the masses with their policies that have thrown Nigerians into unprecedented suffering and hardship. So, having realised that all their propaganda and lies are no longer working and selling, they have now resolved to travel in a panic mode with all these buy-over endorsements and decamping. It is too late. All these people who are decamping and endorsing are only going for their share of the dollars.

Jafar Usman Uba

Adopting Tinubu as the sole presidential candidate for 2027 is not surprising, but it would not change the fact that it is Tinubu’s harsh government against angry Nigerians. We are voting the inept president out of office.

Ola-oreofe Joseph Oluwasola

It is left for Nigerians to allow the decision to stand or not. Those ones do not feel the heat that the average person is feeling from the economic hardship in the country. Their votes also do not count. How many are they? So, if the masses, who have been suffering for more than two years now, are okay with it, no problem. But if they say no, they have the final say after God.

Alex Pawa

He who pays the piper dictates the tune. It is Nigerian citizens versus the political elites come 2027. Vote for the personal qualities of a leader, not political parties without ideologies and structures.

Valentino Collins

The early adoption of President Tunubu by the APC governors and lawmakers is an obvious way to ruin him ─ an obvious way to tell Nigerians that this government is a democratic government, to let those who have an ambition of contesting for the presidential position take their leave.

Pat Effy

Tinubu is a failure, and the endorsement was done by desperate politicians to secure their loot. It is a waste of time. The poor and impoverished Nigerians who have been abandoned or forgotten in the midst of hardship, poverty, and a crumbled economy would decide who becomes their president in 2027, not the well-fed political elites. Tinubu and his anti-people policies should let the poor masses breathe.

Ogejuma David

About 5000 votes against millions of votes. They are only preparing a buffer zone to rig the elections but forgetting that in over 500 days to come, things could change.

Inans St. Anthony

Anointing President Tinubu as the APC’s consensus 2027 presidential candidate prematurely undermines democratic principles and stifles internal competition. It potentially disenfranchises other aspirants, breeding discontent and possible defections.

By imposing a candidate, the party risks alienating some segments of its base and the broader electorate who crave fresh ideas and leadership. This move may also be perceived as undemocratic, potentially weakening the party’s appeal and legitimacy. The APC should prioritise merit and grassroots support over imposed leadership.

