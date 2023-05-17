The emergence of the Shibarium blockchain has sparked interest among investors and holders. With its Layer-2 update mainnet on the horizon, Shibarium has garnered attention for its potential to significantly impact altcoins and meme tokens, such as Big Eyes Coin (BIG), particularly as the meme season approaches.

As excitement builds around this novel blockchain technology, it begs the question: what is Shibarium blockchain? And how does it affect other meme tokens like BIG?

Unlocking Value: The Potential of Big Eyes Coin’s Utility Features

Big Eyes Coin is considered one of the largest presales in recent crypto history, amassing over $36 million raised. As the presale approaches its end on June 3rd, there is a strong possibility of its funds further increasing. The anticipated launch of BIG on Uniswap on June 15th has added to the excitement surrounding this project.

Just like Shiba Inu’s Shibarium, Big Eyes Coin aims to implement plans that promote a healthier community for its BIG cat crew. Many speculate that the team behind the project is thinking of listing the coin on a top-tier crypto exchange, with Binance, KuCoin, and OKX being potential contenders.

Additionally, plans are underway to launch on Gate.io, BKEX, Bitget, LBank, MEXC, and other prominent platforms. In a bid to enhance its utility, Big Eyes Coin is venturing into the realm of play-to-earn (P2E) games, providing opportunities for BIG token holders to earn cryptocurrency while playing.

Furthermore, the team plans to establish the NFT Sushi Crew, a club catering to NFT holders, facilitating buying, selling, and trading of non-fungible tokens. These initiatives showcase the potential utility of BIG within the crypto ecosystem. As the presale draws to a close, this is the final opportunity to acquire BIG tokens, and users can utilize the code END300 to receive a 300% bonus.

What is Shibarium Blockchain? A Closer Look at its Features and Capabilities





Shibarium is a layer-2 (L2) blockchain network built upon the Ethereum platform with a specific focus on transforming Shiba Inu, a renowned meme coin, into a comprehensive ecosystem.

Through Shibarium, its creator, Ryoshi, aims to expand Shiba Inu beyond its initial concept and establish a decentralized exchange (DEX), incorporate blockchain games, and construct a metaverse within its ecosystem. This ambitious vision sets Shiba Inu apart from traditional meme coins, as it strives to become a stable and multi-faceted ecosystem rather than solely relying on its meme status.

This move holds the potential to enhance meme coins with utility, such as the notable Big Eyes Coin, by offering a more stable foundation and diverse range of projects within the meme coin ecosystem.

From Jokes to Value: The Evolving Utility of Meme

Meme coins have transcended their reputation as mere jokes and have emerged as potential avenues for substantial wealth accumulation through strategic investments. Meme coins with utility, in particular, possess attributes that extend beyond mere novelty. These tokens establish a means for value storage and are supported by dedicated communities where holders have the power to participate in crucial decision-making processes that shape the project’s trajectory.

As the meme season gains momentum, the potential for Big Eyes Coin (BIG) to become a significant player in this space is palpable, following in the footsteps of other successful meme tokens like SHIB. The convergence of utility and community backing positions BIG as a promising contender in the upcoming meme season.

Meme coins are increasingly gaining utility and practical applications within the crypto space. While initially regarded as a joke, meme coins have begun to showcase their value beyond their humorous origins. Such is the case of Big Eyes Coin and Shiba Inu. From creating decentralized exchanges and launching blockchain games to establishing vibrant communities and enabling governance mechanisms, meme coins are embracing utility to drive long-term value.

You must be feeling intrigued after knowing what Shibarium blockchain is and how it may impact meme coins like Big Eyes Coin. If you are interested in an upcoming meme coin like Big Eyes Coin, there is still time! So, buy today and use END300 code for a 300% bonus on your purchase.

