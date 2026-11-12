What is a prison supposed to produce?

The immediate answers are familiar: punishment, deterrence and protection of the public. Each is legitimate. Some crimes are so grave, and some offenders so dangerous, that confinement is necessary. Yet another question remains. When a prisoner will eventually return to society, what kind of person should emerge through the prison gate?

I first encountered that question as a teenager in Nigeria. At about fifteen, I joined prison outreach visits through the Royal Ambassadors and the Baptist Student Fellowship in the Baptist church. After leaving secondary school, I began preaching independently. I carried the confidence of youth and faith, but understood little about prisons, crime or rehabilitation.

In 1994, after one of those sermons, a prisoner approached me in tears. He said he had worked as a bus conductor and had been sentenced to three years following a fight. I had no case file with which to test his account. I could not determine his culpability or the consequences suffered by anyone else. What remained with me was the person before me: not an abstract offender, but a human being trying to understand what his life could become after one destructive episode.

In 2002, during my national service, I met another young prisoner who said he was serving about three years for stealing two crates of soft drinks. Again, his was one side of a story, and theft is not victimless merely because the stolen goods appear modest. But the encounter sharpened the question. If someone enters prison after a foolish, harmful or desperate act, what happens between sentencing and release? Does custody enlarge the capacity for responsible living, or merely suspend the opportunity to offend?

This question is urgent far beyond Nigeria. England and Wales had 85,858 people in prison at the end of June 2026. The latest annual crowding data show that almost one in four prisoners were held in crowded accommodation. More disturbing is the revolving door. Among adults released in the first quarter of 2024 after custodial sentences of less than twelve months, 66 per cent were proven to have reoffended within a year. For sentences of six months or less, the figure was 68.4 per cent.

The figures require caution, though. People receiving different sentences are not directly comparable, and reoffending has many causes. They do not prove that imprisonment should disappear or that leniency is rehabilitation. They do suggest that short custody often interrupts a trajectory without transforming it. A person is removed, confined and released, while the conditions, habits, relationships and self-understandings surrounding the original offence remain substantially intact.

Most rehabilitation programmes recognise some part of this problem. They offer education, therapy, vocational training, behavioural interventions or preparation for employment. These can be valuable. But acquiring a skill is not the same as reconstructing a life. A certificate may improve employability without changing how someone relates to responsibility, consequence, time and other people.

On 3 August 2026, I presented a conceptual paper titled “A Theory of Rehabilitative Entrepreneuring” at the 86th Annual Meeting of the Academy of Management in Philadelphia- the largest gathering of Business and Management scholars in the world. The word “entrepreneuring” was deliberate. The argument was not simply that former prisoners should start businesses. It was that sustained participation in legitimate value creation can provide a practical setting in which people learn to exercise agency differently and construct identities that can support desistance from crime.

Entrepreneuring, in this sense, is not a heroic celebration of business ownership. It is the practice of identifying problems, creating something useful, acting under uncertainty, responding to feedback and bearing responsibility for outcomes. Its possible rehabilitative force lies in three connected processes: value creation, legitimate value capture, and ownership and stakeholding.

First, value creation invites a person to become a contributor rather than an extractor. This is more than positive thinking. Other people must recognise the product, service or solution as useful. Customers can refuse to buy. Partners can withdraw. Users can complain. The person must listen, adjust and improve. Responsibility is encountered through practice rather than preached as an abstraction.

A recent initiative at HMP Erlestoke in England illustrates the possibility. Through the Prison Art Project, prisoners create artwork that can be sold online. Half of the proceeds goes to the artist, while the remainder helps fund materials for other participants. The importance is not that painting is automatically redemptive. It is that someone produces something another person freely values and experiences a lawful connection between effort, recognition and reward.

That leads to the second process: value capture. Much offending is organised around immediate gain while costs are transferred to victims, families or communities. Legitimate enterprise binds reward to contribution, trust and time. Payment may be delayed. Reputation must be protected. Commitments must be honoured. The relevant lesson is not merely how to make money, but how to pursue material security without severing gain from responsibility.

Third, ownership can support a different identity. A person who repeatedly acts as a maker, provider or problem solver acquires evidence against the proposition that “offender” is the only credible account of who they are. Customers, suppliers, mentors and colleagues begin to rely on them. They develop something to lose and relationships worth preserving. Social membership becomes practical rather than rhetorical.

None of this makes entrepreneurship inherently virtuous. Businesses can exploit, deceive and destroy value. Criminal enterprises can display ingenuity, organisation and risk-taking. Entrepreneuring is rehabilitative only when value creation is legitimate, recognition is voluntary and gain remains connected to contribution and non-harm.

Nor is it suitable for everyone at every point. Acute addiction, severe mental distress, homelessness and extreme instability may require treatment and stabilisation before, or alongside, entrepreneurial engagement. The approach may be most readily applicable to people convicted of moderate-severity offences and those preparing for release. Yet even people convicted of serious crimes, where they will eventually re-enter society, need credible routes towards responsibility and contribution.

This approach must never displace justice for victims, proportionate punishment or public protection. Proper rehabilitation does not erase harm; it asks how responsibility for harm can become part of a different future. It also refuses the fantasy that individuals can overcome every structural barrier by trying harder. Releasing someone without secure housing, mentoring, finance, digital access or legitimate markets, then praising “enterprise,” risks imposing responsibility without providing agency.

The policy implication is therefore more demanding than adding another business course to the prison timetable. Programmes should create supported opportunities to produce goods and services for real users, receive honest feedback, manage modest resources and maintain relationships across the prison gate. Success should be assessed not only by the number of businesses launched, but by changes in responsibility, future orientation, trusted relationships and sustained participation in legitimate value creation.

Perhaps the two prisoners I met decades ago minimised their actions. Human beings often tell stories that protect the self. But that is precisely why rehabilitation cannot rest on either condemnation or inspiration alone. It requires practices through which a different account of the self can be tested repeatedly against responsibility and consequence.

Punishment can mark a moral boundary. Confinement can protect society. But if prison returns people less capable of creating legitimate value, more alienated from social institutions and more confined to the short horizon of survival, society pays twice: first for the crime, and then for the failure of reintegration.

The final question is not only what an offender deserves today. It is what kind of neighbour society is preparing for tomorrow. A prison should not merely process completed sentences. Wherever possible, it should become a place in which responsibility is practised, agency is rebuilt and a different identity becomes credible through contribution.