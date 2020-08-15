What inspired my profound love for women… —Olakira

Adelusola Ebenezer Femi, popularly known as Olakira, is fast becoming a force and signature name for lovers of music and the music industry generally. In this interview by Favour Boluwade, the afrobeat singer, songwriter, producer and instrumentalist from Ogun State speaks about his journey and how he has realised the music industry’s competitiveness, among other issues.

How do you feel about this dawning popularity?

I’m excited! This is what I have prayed and worked hard for since the start of my music career.

Tell us about your musical journey. How did this ‘blowing’ happen?

I can simply describe my journey as that of someone who moved from rags to riches. I started right at the bottom in every aspect of music. From a choir boy, to a band leader in the church then to music and song writing; while learning music production. To earn money I usually offered vocal training classes and singing backup for other artistes; very interesting journey that aided my growth to becoming the professional musician I am today.

Were there moments you felt like giving up on music and how did you get back on your feet?

Most definitely. First time was when I put in so much work in the career of a popular artiste signed unto my label and had decided to leave after relative success, without prior notice. He left the label property and threw out all my clothes and personal belongings.

I cried like a baby when I found my clothes on the floor beaten by rain. I was depressed, hopeless and concluded on quitting music.

But thank God for the CEO who opened up the same property back to me, insisted I stopped crying and that he would sign and support me because he believed in me.

I was in shock and in disbelief, full of tears of joy as well as pain because I did not see what he saw then. With constant encouragement from him and other good people around me I got back to my feet into the studio.

My second experience was when in the industry I realised that the struggle is real! Its not easy at all, even for the A-list, I had more respect for all of them after my experience in the industry. The task seemed too huge with so many incredible talents, very competitive and the industry seemed hostile to new acts.

Hundreds of new music being released daily was humbling and I had put out my debut singles “Hey Lover” and “Flirty Signal” which I had concluded would give me the recognition then but to my surprise the song was accepted mostly outside Nigeria and not by my own. With so much effort on a promotional tour of the whole of Nigeria , shooting videos, animated videos, etc, there was no recognition. This was depressing and I felt once again like giving up but to God be the glory and the support of my team I went back again to the studio.

How hard or easy is it for you to write songs and produce them?

Effortlessly, because I also play most musical instruments. Music is my life, it is a source of joy for me. I find it easier to express myself through music than speaking. I only work hard on self-improvement now because I understand there are levels to this craft.

How did you come about hit ‘In My Maserati’?

My new single ‘In My Maserati’ is purely a product of process. My recipe is simple, good positive vibes and love of women. My debut EP “Wakanda Jollof” encouraged me as it was well accepted.

I knew I had fans out there and just needed to improve on my recipe. While making ‘In My Maserati’ I felt the whole world was depressed and saddened by the pandemic therefore a happy vibe would raise the spirit of the people. I used that knowledge as a foundation to start the production. To God be the glory the calculation was correct.

Before then, were there times you had wanted to produce songs but didn›t get recognised?

Countless times. I mean so many times but God’s time is the best you know. Never knew my song will be the one that will finally introduce me to the world as a singer who doubles as a producer. Even though I had produced lots of songs in the past, the likes of ‘My Woman’ by Dotman, ‘Nakupenda’ by Merit ft Patoranking and many more. It was difficult to be recognised but thank God for time and process. It’s indeed a dream come true.

Who do you look up to in the music industry

Baba Fela Kuti, Joe, R kelly, Boys 2 Men, Kirk Franklin, King Sunny Ade, 2Baba, Style Plus, Chris Brown, Davido, Wizkid; they are blessings to the world of music regardless of their genre of music. They have motivated me in many ways.

Which genres of music do you intend to explore as time goes on

Afrobeat is the future music and that is my love and passion right now. However, I am a versatile artiste and I’m able to blend into it any genre of music I’m inspired to do so.

Did the lockdown stop some feats you think you could have achieved?

Most definitely, and we pray the pandemic comes to an end so the world can return to what it used to be.

What collaborations are you looking forward to?

The list is endless because I want to connect with so many amazing acts. Top of my list are 2baba, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy and international acts like Chris Brown, Ariana Grande, Drake. I have drawn inspirations from some of these great acts and I will be honoured to work with them.

Which record label are you with?

I am signed to U&I Music.

How do you get inspired to make music?

I am mostly inspired by melodies in my head, relationships and situations around me

Your support system?

God Almighty, my team, my family, my fans and every lover of good positive music out there.

What should we expect from you; musically, before the year ends?

I am working day in day out so I could keep giving my fans timeless classics.

I will be shooting a video for my new single “Lovesick” with Clarence Peters. I have several features that will be released before year end and by the grace of God a media tour across the country.

Are you dating, single or married. Lol?

Readily available for my real life Maserati.LOL

Your background?

I was born to a family of 7; I am the last born. I studied Mass Communication at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic and I also have a diploma in Desktop publishing.

I was raised by a strong single mother. My father did not look at my face; I grew up doing whatever it took, legally to survive. This is what developed my profound love for women in my music.

