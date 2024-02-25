WHEN the whistle was blown for the Edo governorship election party primaries, Dr. Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was one of the handfuls of aspirants who demonstrated an appreciable understanding of what it would take to emerge as the party’s candidate.

While several others, who claimed to be political wizards having operated within the space for decades, were busy engaging in their regular games of political gimmickry, the one whom they derided as a novice in the game embarked on a massive campaign across the three senatorial districts of the state.

AI (Ighodalo’s political moniker) busied himself engaging with party leaders and stakeholders, focusing on an issue-based campaign, pitching himself as the one with the broadest grasp of the challenges beleaguering the people of Edo State and with solutions to accelerate development in the state.

During his formal declaration to contest as Edo State Governor at the State PDP Secretariat, Ighodalo declared, “My policies as governor, if you give me your mandate, will be focused on unlocking this promise for all of us in key areas. My ultimate objective is to lead a government that eliminates deprivation in all its forms and makes Edo the best place to live and work in Nigeria. Our economic policies will uplift the poor, support the hard-working men and women of this state, and encourage entrepreneurship and innovation.”

These words ring true to the issues at the heart of Edolites, especially in the wake of the disenchantment across the land caused by an underperforming government at the federal level. It is therefore of no surprise that AI received the majority of delegate votes to become the party’s flagbearer come September 2024.

Ighodalo polled 577 of the 585 accredited votes, defeating 10 other aspirants to clinch the party’s ticket. While the State’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu polled one vote, another top contender, Anselm Ojezua scored zero vote.

Meanwhile, the immediate past House of Representatives member, representing Oredo Federal Constituency, Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama stepped down from the race, while his other counterpart, a former House of Representative member representing Ovia Federal constituency, Omosede Igbinedion also stepped down from the race, declaring her support for Asue Ighodalo. Other aspirants including Felix Akhabue, Martin Uhomoibhi, Hadizat Umoru, Dr. Earl Onaiwu and Arthur Esene also polled zero votes. The election also recorded six void votes. Ighodalo was declared winner of the primary election by the Chairman of the Edo PDP Primary Electoral Committee and Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, and the Co-Chairman and Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwhori.

In all their imperfections, the PDP has, through the years, demonstrated a knack for functioning within the boundaries of constitutional provisions, whether those of the party or of the land. Although its primaries were not entirely rancour-free, as is typical of politics and politicking generally, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party ensured that no party statute was flouted in conducting the congress and the eventual primary.

Standing head and shoulders above most other aspirants, Ighodalo’s emergence as the PDP candidate is another masterstroke for the party; putting them in an advantageous position for the Edo gubernatorial poll. Not necessarily one to hog the limelight, the businessman-cum-politician is a colossus who has stridden through the top echelons across several spheres in the corporate world.

A cursory look at his CV reveals a myriad of A-list groups and corporations, notable among which are the Nigerian Bar Association, the International Bar Association, the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators, and the Institute of Directors, Nigeria. Others include Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sterling Bank Limited, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, the Nigerian Sovereign Wealth Fund, Dangote Flour Mills Plc, Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc, the Edo State Investment Summit, and so forth.

All these commitments have not hindered him from positively impacting thousands of lives with his illustrious work in Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and non-profits. Some of these organizations include the Jeremiah and Folayegbe Ighodalo Foundation, focused on providing potable water in rural communities; the Christopher Kolade Foundation, focused on the education of the girl-child; the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, focused on the development of healthcare practitioners; and the Kashim Ibrahim Foundation, Kaduna, focused on the leadership development of Nigerian youths.

With AI’s candidacy, there is no gainsaying the fact that the Edo PDP has put its best foot forward. Reechoing the statement of none other than our Lord Jesus Christ in the Holy Book, you cannot have such a shining light in your ranks and keep it under the bushel. The zeal and zest that AI has used to passionately drive his campaign must be matched by the PDP so that this light will be placed on the highest pedestal in Osadebe Avenue for the benefit of the residents and people of Edo State.

At this point, to guarantee victory, it is of utmost importance that all organs and groups within the PDP close ranks and ensure the party enters the approaching political battle with a formidable and united front. From day one, AI has always emphasized the need for unity within the party and has reached out to individuals and groups with competing interests. That is what is expected of one who considers himself a unifier. Reiterating his commitment to being a governor for all Edolites, upon anticipated victory, and not of a particular district or section of the society, Ighodalo promised that no part of Edo would be left behind in his mission to transform the state into a first-world economy.

He stated, “No part of Edo will be left behind. From the high plains of Kukuruku to the lush vegetation of Ilushi; from the rich, red sands of Sakponba, to Esanlands’ incredible biodiversity, we have all that is needed to make our state a mesmerizing destination for progress and wealth.”

While consolidating its ranks and unifying the party, albeit gradually, it must also be stated that any interest that would undermine the overarching interest of the PDP and may derail its efforts toward the 2024 governorship election must be addressed and expunged.

The PDP must not allow Edo to be dragged into the inglorious days (which still persist in some states) where dimwits, semi-literates, political jobbers, and questionable characters ran rampant. The fresh air of leadership breathed into the state by the Obaseki-led administration, which has relegated cronyism, patronage, and thuggery, promoting merit-based, purposeful, and pro-masses governance, must be sustained.

Asue Ighodalo’s ascent to the PDP candidacy epitomizes a transformative force. In his words, he has envisioned a path towards a brighter future echoing the aspirations of the people. His dedication to unity, integrity, and progressive governance heralds a new era for Edo.