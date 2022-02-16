What IBB tells me over 2023 election ― presidential aspirant

Former, Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has advised the presidential aspirant for 2023 on the platform of the third force never to entertain any plan to negotiate the unity of Nigeria.

Prince Adebayo Adewole, aspirant of the third force coalition ahead of 2023 said Babangida advised him to deliberately ensure inclusiveness, in all of his decision making to boost national spread and development.

Adewole said this on Tuesday, in Minna, the Niger state capital, immediately after his closed-door meeting with the former Nigeria military leader, whom he said told him to be futuristic in his dealing with the nation, where he emerges President of Nigeria after the 2023 election.

Adewole who said his visit to the former President was personal and to seek his support for the campaign to be president in 2023, maintained that the counselling he privately got from Babangida was impactful to him.

He said the former military President advised him to learn from past national mistakes and improve on them to birth a better Nigeria.

Adewole said: “This is not the first time that I would have to seek his advice at this crucial time I think we should come and speak to him. What he said to me has been very impactful.

“He believes that we should not negotiate the unity of this country, despite any difficulty we face; he also believes that, If I am to succeed as President, I must continue with the practice of a mini Nigeria with me at any time, even in your house, even in your domestic settings, when someone looks around, you must see a complete Nigeria.

“In your thoughts and in your thinking, panoramically of the country, not a section of it, not a part of it. And when you are making decisions, you must be able to take advice from everyone in all parts of the country to arrive at a decision.

He said even in the Diaspora, during his time he took Nigerians from all over the world.

“In my campaign, he saw, I have acknowledged diversity in our campaign team. He reminds me of one thing only God gives power, and that I should be prayerful.

“He said in Nigeria, one must always think forward and work very hard because Nigeria has many talented people. If you want to be number one, then you have to go the extra mile.

“One of the things he told me also is that I must look forward, and whatever I do, I should not dwell in the past. I should only take the lessons of the past to shape the future.

“He also reminded me that I am going to be the President of the future not the President of the past. Any time we look at the past, we realize that the mistake of the past is not there today.”

Prince Adewole said he was also told to be courageous to rely on the national human assets that abound from all parts of Nigeria so that the best of Nigeria can be realized in its recent and the future as against the past.

His words: “He reminded me and I agreed with him. However blessed you are; however intelligent you may be; however wise you are; you are human. You must make mistakes. As a human, he said I should make sure to minimize my mistakes and whenever I make such mistakes, I must acknowledge them and learn from them.

“And that my contribution to the democracy we are having now because we are having a civilian rule, we are not having democracy is to see that, when we conduct our election, we should make sure that it is better than anyone that was done behind us, so that our glory would not be in the past and our glory is ahead of us that is what I learnt,” The presidential aspirant stated.

