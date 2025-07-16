What I want my legacy to be — Chimamanda Adichie

Award-winning Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie says she hopes to be remembered simply as someone who “loved fiercely.”

In a recent interview with DW News, the acclaimed novelist and feminist thinker reflected on the idea of legacy, stating that while she understands its significance to many, she personally doesn’t dwell on it.

“I think it’s actually men who spend their time thinking about legacy. I don’t. I’m thinking about the next book I want to write,” Adichie said.

She added that when people die, they no longer have awareness of the world they leave behind — a reality that shapes her indifference toward the concept of legacy.

“But more personally,” she said, “I want to be remembered as a person who loved the people she loved and the places she loved very fiercely.”

The Half of a Yellow Sun author emphasised that while she may not concern herself with traditional notions of legacy, she values emotional depth and human connection above all else.

