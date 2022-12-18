What I do to stay relevant as actor —Bolanle Ninalowo

Huge actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has explained why he remains one of the most sought after actors in the movie industry; saying being able to stay humble at every opportunity to learn on the job contributes largely to his continued relevance in the game.

Ninalowo who is one of the actors on the Netflix original documentary series, Far From Home, which was premiered on Wednesday, spoke with R in Lagos about his career, which has seen him become favourite of many movie producers.

Sharing his experience on the set of Far From Home, Ninalowo said he never ceases to humble himself to learn something new, adding that whatever he thinks he has achieved as an actor doesn’t get into his head when he has opportunity to work with a new set of people in order to give his best.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

According to him, working on the movie sponsored by Netflix Original and being part of a project as big as that could only mean that he had to give his all.

“I always look forward to learning something new. I don’t see myself as someone who knows anything. It is in learning and being humble that I get to win because it helps me to see things from a new place.

“I feel super excited working on this new project with awesome people. The cast and crew gave their all to bring this to life. It was another experience that would push me to new heights as far as my acting career is concerned.”