What happens when you eat unripe mangoes?

YOU may have thought that consuming unripe mangoes could be harmful, but research has shown that eating the fruit in that state is most suitable for an improved well-being.

Experts have revealed that unripe mangoes add immense value to one’s health, but for most people, the ripe ones are mostly sought after. This could be as a result of its sweetness and juicy taste.

However, recent studies have proven unripe mangoes to be high in vitamin C and other medicinal properties. The mango, botanically called Mangiferaindica, is the most popular fruit of the tropics called ‘The king of Asiatic fruits.’ It is fleshy drupe, varying in size. Mango grows on a large, erect, branched, evergreen tree. The leaves when fully grown are stiff, pointed and deep glossy green. These are used in ceremonial decorations.

Unlike the ripe mangoes, which are wholesome and nourishing, green or unripe mangoes are sour in taste because of the presence of oxalic, citric, malic and succinic acids.

According to a food scientist, H.K. Bakhru in his book entitled Foods that Heal first published in 1990, unripe mangoes are valuable sources of vitamin C; they contain more than half-ripe or fully ripe mangoes. They are also a good source of vitamin B1 and B2, with sufficient quantity of niacin.

Another expert in medicinal plants, India, J.F Dartur, identified the unripe fruit (mango) as acidic astringent and antiscorbutic. Speaking on the medicinal benefits of unripe mangoes, these experts disclosed that a drink prepared from the unripe mango, by cooking it in hot ashes and mixing the pith with sugar and water, is an effective remedy for heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Drinking unripe mango juice prevents the excessive loss of sodium and iron due to excessive sweating.

“You can also eat raw mango with salt to prevent dehydration or quench thirst,” Dr Bakhru added.

He also revealed that unripe green mangoes are beneficial in the treatment of gastro-intestinal disorders. “Eating one or two small tender mangoes in which the seed is not fully formed with salt and honey is found to be a very effective medicine for summer diarrhoea, dysentery, pile, morning sickness, chronic dyspepsia, indigestion and constipation,” he said.

Unripe mangoes are also potent for bilious disorders. The acids contained in green mangoes increase the secretion of bile and act as intestinal antiseptic. Therefore, eating green mangoes daily with honey and pepper was reportedly said to cure food putrefaction, biliousness, urticaria and jaundice.

Dr Bakhru revealed that green mango is effective in blood disorders because of its high vitamin C content. He said it increases the elasticity of the blood vessels and helps the formation of new blood cells.

Alexis Mucumbitsi, an expert in nutrition at the Ministry of Health, Rwanda, explains that mangoes are important in the prevention of diseases because they are rich in various vitamins.

He noted that the fruit is rich in vitamin A and C, calcium, iron and 82 per cent of magnesium which is vital for the extraction of wastes in the body.

“Raw mangoes contain an acid which helps ease digestion and control constipation. They also help the skin soften and breathe, making it healthy. Mangoes also help in the fight against diabetes by reducing sugar levels in the body,” Mucumbitsi said.

The fact that unripe mangoes have more antioxidants and vitamin C than ripe mangoes, make them effective in the protection of the body against cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Some studies also reveal that unripe mangoes is an effective treatment for scurvy, which is often characterised by bleeding gums, rashes, bruising, weakness and fatigue. This is because raw mango is extremely rich in vitamin C, the deficiency of which causes scurvy. The same vitamin also promotes elasticity in blood vessels and promotes formation of red blood cells.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Pantami Used Armed Officers To Evict Our Staff, Abike Dabiri Alleges

The chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has alleged that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami used armed security men to eject NIDCOM from the offices which they occupied in the NCC building located at Mbora District… Read full story

Naira Set To Rally As CBN, ABCON Finalise BDCs’ Resumption Of Forex Sale

The naira is facing its greatest risk from the COVID-19 pandemic as currency speculators continue to make spurious demand for dollar with the hope of making good returns from the rising gaps between… Read full story

MONDAY LINE: Buhari’s Fifth May 29

MUHAMMADU Buhari’s first coming was from December 31, 1983 to August 27, 1985. It was a period of famine and pestilence; of queues for coins and corn and of lean liberty. His second coming will be five years old on Friday. Can he sit back and use his tongue to count his teeth? What has changed between his past… Read full story

China Tells US To Stop Wasting Time In Coronavirus Battle

The US should stop wasting time in its fight against the coronavirus and work with China to combat it, rather than spreading lies and attacking the country, the Chinese Government’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, said on Sunday. The Sino-US ties have nosedived since the outbreak of the new coronavirus… Read full story

The Continued Harassment Of Essential Workers

NOT a few Nigerians were miffed by the reports of arbitrary arrests and continued harassment of essential workers by the police immediately after the recent extension by the Federal Government of the partial lockdown and curfew imposed across the country to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 global pandemic. Initially,many thought that the police operatives were at it again, acting outside their briefs for pecuniary gain… Read full story

Subsidy Removal: Those Who Can’t Fix Refineries Should Give Way ― NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned that the Federal Government should not talk about; or contemplate fuel price increase; even as it stated that subsidy is a cover-up for inefficiency and corrupt in the system. The NLC gave this position, as the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association… Read full story

The Looming Fiscal Crisis And The Wisdom Of Awolowo

In terms of financial wizardry and sheer genius in economic statecraft, the only master I bow to is the legendary sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. I believe he was an extraordinary statesman and an economic genius to boot. Former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon once observed: “If you know of a man greater… Read full story

COVID-19: Curfew Now 8pm To 5am In Oyo

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, on Sunday, relaxed the existing curfew imposed on the state in respect of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic to between 8 pm and 5 am. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, confirmed that the decision was reached at the… Read full story

Adeboye Speaks On How Coronavirus Will End, Urges Nigerians Not To Panic

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye on Sunday said only a big miracle would make the deadly coronavirus pandemic leave the world completely. Pastor Adeboye stated this on Sunday during a live broadcast to his members on Dove… Read full story

Southeast Governors Meet In Enugu, Explain Delay In Implementation Of Zonal Security Outfit

GOVERNORS of the Southeast geo-political zone on Sunday explained why they are foot-dragging on the commencement of their zonal security outfit, saying that the Inspector-General of Police is not keeping with the agreement they reached with him… Read full story

No Rift Between Makinde And I ― Oyo Deputy Governor

Contrary to speculation of a cold war between him and his boss, Oyo State Deputy Governor, Raufu Olaniyan, has said there is no rift whatsoever. Olaniyan described the relationship between him and Governor Seyi Makinde as “robust and cordial… Read full story

Buhari Tasks Farmers On Massive Food Production, Says ‘No Money For Food Importation’

President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged Nigerian farmers on the need to embark on massive productive agricultural activities this farming season as Nigeria has no money for food importation. The president gave the challenge shortly after observing this year’s Eid prayer alongside members of… Read full story