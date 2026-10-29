What happens when poverty is a barrier to education?

By Taiwo Olabode

AS university charges rise and the cost of living squeezes household incomes, the promise of education as a route out of poverty is becoming harder for many Nigerian families to hold on to. For generations, education has been regarded as one of the surest ways to escape poverty. Parents who could barely afford their basic needs made sacrifices to send their children to school, believing that a university degree would open doors to employment, financial independence and a better future. But what happens when acquiring that degree becomes a serious financial burden? Across Nigeria, the challenge extends beyond passing examinations and securing admission. Families must also consider school fees, accommodation, transportation, textbooks, feeding and other expenses. If education is supposed to provide a route out of poverty, what happens when poverty becomes a barrier to accessing it?

For families struggling to meet basic needs, paying school fees may leave little money for food, rent and healthcare. Some students seek part-time jobs or freelance work, while others depend on relatives and friends to survive the semester. These difficulties can affect concentration, academic performance and students’ ability to complete their education. The difference is not necessarily academic ability or commitment, but the financial resources available to them. Behind many students is a parent or guardian balancing competing responsibilities. School fees must be paid alongside rent, food, transportation and the education of younger children. When institutional charges increase, families may dip into savings, borrow money or postpone essential expenses. The emotional pressure can also be considerable. Parents may desperately want their children to succeed but struggle to meet their needs. Meanwhile, students may feel guilty about their families’ sacrifices. Some become anxious about requesting money for feeding or learning materials, knowing their parents are already under pressure. Others work while studying, leaving less time for lectures, assignments and rest.

Instead of concentrating fully on their education, they may worry about affording their next meal or meeting an approaching payment deadline. Financial pressure can also influence educational decisions. Some candidates choose institutions based on affordability rather than preference, while others postpone admission or abandon further education to pursue business opportunities or vocational training.

The problem arises when financial limitations restrict opportunities for academically capable students. Nigeria needs teachers, scientists, engineers, linguists, health workers, technicians and other professionals. Developing this expertise requires more than offering admission. Students must also be able to enrol and complete their programmes. Education provides knowledge, practical skills and professional qualifications that can improve opportunities. However, a degree does not automatically guarantee employment or financial security. The concern is that people who could benefit from education may struggle to access it because of its cost. A system expected to help people overcome poverty risks reinforcing their disadvantage when its financial demands become unaffordable.

There are practical ways to address this challenge. Higher institutions should publish transparent fee schedules distinguishing acceptance fees, tuition, laboratory charges, accommodation and other compulsory payments. When charges change, institutions should explain the reasons and effective dates. Scholarships, bursaries and needs-based financial assistance can support students who have the ability to study but lack the resources. Governments, institutions, charitable organisations and private-sector partners can contribute. Where practical, institutions should also consider instalment plans that allow students to spread payments over an agreed period. For students from low-income households, the challenge is finding money for education while meeting everyday living costs. For parents, it is whether years of sacrifice can translate into genuine opportunities for their children. Education has never guaranteed an escape from poverty, but it should offer a realistic opportunity to develop skills, improve prospects and build a more stable future. When a student’s first major obstacle is not a lack of ability or ambition but an inability to raise the required fees, that promise becomes harder to fulfil. When the cost of education exceeds a family’s financial capacity, the impact is measured not only in naira but also in opportunities that may never be realised.

Ultimately, the school-fee debate concerns more than money. It concerns the distance between a young person’s potential and the resources available to pursue it. The hope that one’s circumstances at birth need not determine one’s future should not become a privilege reserved for those who can comfortably afford education.

•Olabode is a final-year student of Linguistics at Obafemi Awolowo University.