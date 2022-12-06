What Happens If You Can’t Pass the Life in the UK Test?

Before we jump straight to the answer, first, let’s learn a bit about the test. The test runs for 45 minutes during which you have to answer 24 questions for the life in the UK test. You are not permitted to bring along any of your family members to the test center.

Moreover, you must bring the same form of identification that you used to schedule the test. On the same day, your photograph will be captured to establish your identity. If you do not carry the proper identification or decline to have your photograph taken, you will be unable to take the exam and will not be offered a refund.

What’s the passing score?

In order to pass the test, you must get a score of at least 75%. A ‘unique reference number’ will be assigned to you. This is the number you’ll need to finish your nationality or residency registration. Life in the UK test assists you to be used to and more confident for the real test.

Moreover, to book a test, you will need a password, a complete or provisional UK driving license, Certificate of Identity Document (CID), European Union identity card, immigration status document endorsed by a UK residence or a biometric residence permit, whichever is easy for you to get.

So, what happens if you fail?

You must wait seven days before taking back the test, but you may repeat it as many times as you might need to. However, each time you book the test, you need to pay for it. Even if you fail the test, you can remain in the UK until your Leave to Remain expires. It costs £50 for each try to pass the test.

Moreover, there are a total of 24 various choice questions, out of which you must answer at least 18 right answers to pass the test.

How long does a life in the United Kingdom test certificate last?

The Life in the UK certificate does not have an expiration date. You can use the credential for any subsequent UK immigration procedures, such as ILR (Indefinite Leave to Remain) and British naturalization after you have completed the assessment.